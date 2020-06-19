The 1992 Oakland-Craig Lady Knights volleyball team was the second team in school history to qualify for state. The 1991 team was the first team in history to qualify for state, but were eliminated in the first round by Burwell in strait sets. At the time Oakland-Craig was a Class C1 school.
The 1992 team was under a new coach, Coach Candace Rolfs. She took over from David Summers as head coach. Coach Summers had coached the Lady Knights to the best four most successful season since the Oakland-Craig school merger, which climaxed with the 17-5 season in 1991 that qualified for state. They had a combined record of 50-30 for the previous four years. The Oakland-Craig teams had gone through 12 consecutive losing seasons through 1988.
All-Staters Julie Magnusson (1st team) and Tiffany Anderson (2nd team) were back for a highly anticipated senior year. The other senior starter was Stephanie Johnson.
Coach Rolfs was convinced it would be a good season. They had 8 seniors returning off the state qualifying team, three of them were returning starters. The other seniors, all letter winners, were Maria Hawkins, Tonya Anderson, Brandee Johnson, Wendi Andreasen and Michelle Jones.
The previous year brought forward a lot of experience of winning at all levels going 17-5 (varsity), 7-3 (junior varsity), 7-5 (freshmen), 12-2 (junior high) and 6-0 (7th grade).
Season begins:
The Lady Knights brought home a championship trophy in the opening season tournament at Pender. They made quick work of Walthall (15-11, 15-5) and Allen (15-12, 15-10) in straight sets. They defeated Pender in the finals (15-8, 16-14). The Lady Knights came out of the opening tournament ranked #1 in Omaha in C1.
They followed up the tournament sweeping in straight sets Scribner-Snyder, Walthill, Lyons-Decatur, Pender, North Bend, and West Point Central Catholic.
They entered the Scribner-Snyder tournament beat Lyons-Decatur 15-4 and 15-7. Then they ran into Arlington and dropped their first match in 3 sets 15-9, 2-15 and 11-15 to finish runner-up in the tournament.
They defeated Tekamah-Herman in straight sets for their 11th win of the season. Then they dropped their second match of the year to the West Point Lady Cadets in straight sets 10-15 and 4-15. They defeated Logan View in straight sets 15-4, 15-3 as the went into the East Husker Conference Tournament with a 12-2 record.
They defeated Scribner-Snyder 15-9 and 15-8 in the opening round of the tournament and defeated Tekamah-Herman 17-15 and 15-9 in the second round. They fell to Wisner Pilger for the second time 2-15 and 10-15 in the finals to finish runner-up for the second year in a row, having lost to them in 1991.
They lost to the Lady Gators for the third time this season as they readied for the District tournament.
They went into the sub-district tournament with a 14-4 record. They defeated Lyons-Decatur for the third time this season in the opening round. Then defeated West Point Central Catholic for the second time this season in straight sets to advance on to the District Finals.
They won the District Finals match with David City in three sets 15-9, 3-15, and 15-4 to earn the honor of going to the Class C1 state tournament for the second season in a row.
The Lady Knights had another history making game with their first ever state win over Hastings St. Cecilia in straight sets 15-11 and 19-17. They suffered a loss in the semi-finals of the state tournament to their old conference foe Wisner-Pilger in straight sets 7-15 and 2-15.
The Dream Team’s season came to an end one game short of their goal of playing in the state finals. But the Lady Knights put the wraps on their fifth straight record setting volleyball seasons by going 1-1 in the Class C1 state tournament in Lincoln.
Julie Magnusson finished her senior year with selection for her second year to the All-State team. She was 2nd team in Omaha and 1st team in Lincoln and Tiffany Anderson was selected Honorable Mention All-State.
