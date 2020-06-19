The 1985 Lyons Decatur Northeast football team had a very successful season the brought them to the semi-finals in the state playoffs and Brian Robley rushed for a school record rushing. The team was coached by Doug Anderson.
The Cougars opened their season in early September with Valley. The opening period was payed mostly between the two 30-yard lines. It was the second quarter when the two team’s offenses opened up. After going scoreless in the opening period, the two teams scored 32 points in the second quarter. The Lions led 19-13 at halftime. The Cougars added 8 more points in the 3rd period to go up 29-13. That score stood to the end of the game for the Cougars’ first win of the 1985 season. Brian Robley rushed 58 times for 158 yards.
The Cougars’ next opponent was Oakland-Craig. LDNE’s defense smothered the Knights holding them to only 29 total yards. The Cougars led 16-0 at halftime. And went on to take home the win 29-0. Robley rushed for 114 yards for the game.
Lyons-Decatur rolled easily over the Scribner-Snyder Trojans 48-0.
The next week the Cougars had a thriller with the Wisner-Pilger Gators. The Gators led after the opening period 6-0. Robley broke a 20-yard run to tie the game in the second quarter. The two teams were tied at the end of the 3rd period. But early in the 4th quarter the senior running back broke into the end zone for his third touchdown of the game putting Lyons-Decatur up 19-12. Wisner-Pilger scored once more and went for two and failed giving the Cougars the 19-18 win. Defensively the Cougars were led by their linebacker John Dyson who had 27 tackles for the game, 20 of them unassisted. Offensively the Cougars were led by Brian Robley’s 197 yards on 28 carries and 3 touchdowns.
The Cougars shutout North Bend 25-0 in the next game. They were able to turn three turnovers into touchdowns in the first half. Robley rushed 28 times for 128 yards.
Northeast rolled over Pender in their next game 56-0. Brian Robley had a big game rushing for 183 yards on 16 carries.
The Cougars rolled over Tekamah-Herman easily 33-7 racking up 341 yards of offense while the defense held the Tigers to only 78 yards. Brian Robley had his best game of the season rushing for 204 yards on 30 carries. With the 204 yards put Robley at 1,319 yards breaking a record set in 1975 by Gerry Johnson record for Decatur and Roger Layman, the Lyons record holder set in 1972.
The next game the undefeated and 10th ranked team in Class C1 would face undefeated West Point Cadets for the Conference for the East Husker Conference title on the Class B Cadets home field. The Cougars last win over the Cadets had ben in 1978. Despite win or lose the Cougars playoff hopes would not be affected due to the Cadets being a Class B school.
The Cadets ended the Cougars win streak. They led Northeast 21-0 at halftime on their way to a 42-0 win for the Cadets. The Cougars finished the season as runner-up in the conference. The Cougars had 222 yards of total offense, only 116 yards rushing. The Cadets rolled up 426 yards of offense. Robley rushed for 73 yards on 29 carries.
The Cougars bounced back in the first round of the state playoffs as they led 9-0 at halftime. At the end of 3 quarters Northeast led 9-7. They held on for the win as the scored 10 to Bergan’s 7 in the final period. LDNE moved on with the 19-14 win. Brian Robley had 210 yards on 20 carries.
They faced Emerson Hubbard in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. They overpowered the Pirates and got past the once beaten Pirates by the running by Brian Robley and three touchdowns scored by quarterback Kirk Slaugher. The Pirate got on the board after a Northeast fumble in the second quarter. The Cougars took the win 18-7 to move on to the semi-finals game with Wahoo-Neumann.
In a well-attended game by Lyons-Decatur fans in Wahoo the Cougar season came to an end in a hard-fought game with Northeast coming up short 7-14. Brian Robley had 167 yards rushing on 25 carries
Young Northeast team in state's top four
A young Northeast School may be only a bit over a year old, but the recently consolidated Lyons-Decatur football team is putting its mark in the record books
-During its second gridiron season, the Cougars have made some dashing accomplishments- -
-Earned a runner-up spot in the competitive East Husker Conference (against Class B's West Point Cadets)
-Claimed the C-l District record, qualifying for Nebraska state playoff berth in C-l
-Climbed the brackets defeating Fremont-Bergan and Emerson Hubbard to reach the semi-finals to be one of the top four C-l football teams in the entire state
1985 season stats and awards
Five Northeast football players were put on the prestigious East Husker All Conference first team by a unanimous vote Seniors Kirk Slaughter, Brian Robley, John Dyson, Mike Lilly, and junior Matt Morgan Defensive lineman Terry Smith and punter Mike Lilly rounded out the first team choices Kevin Dunning, a defensive back was named to the All-Conference second team.
Kirk Slaughter, senior quarterback and co-captain, was an excellent team leader He executed the option well and triggered the Cougars' high-powered running game He was second in team scoring, accounting for 60 points on the year In the Emerson-Hubbard playoff game, Kirk accounted for all three touchdowns
Brian Robley, senior offensive back, was a consistent performer all year long. Brian's quickness and maneuverability was always the opposing team's nightmare Robley rushed for a Northeast record 1,957 yards averaging 163 yards per game. He also led the team in scoring with 24 touchdowns and 154 points
Matt Morgan, junior offensive lineman was an important ingredient in the Northeast running game His strength in the line opened holes for the Cougar runners to run through
John Dyson, senior linebacker and co-captain led the team in tackles with 102 unassisted tackles and 56 assisted for a total of 158 John was a key to the Cougars' smothering defense
Mike Lilly, senior defensive back and co-captain, accounted for two interceptions during the year, his quickness foiling many a pass completion He was second in tackles with 68 unassisted tackles and 46 assisted tackles for a total of 114. Mike was also chosen all conference punter. Lilly had an average of 3S.S yards per punt.
Terry Smith, senior defensive lineman accounted for 34 unassisted tackles, 22 assisted tackles for a total of 56. Terry showed a lot of muscle in the line and was quick to read the offensive strategy.
Kevin Dunning, senior defensive back, intercepted five passes during the year He was also credited for 52 unassisted tackles, 42 assisted tackles for a total of 94. Kevin was also used on punt and kickoff returns and led the team on punt returns with an average of 21 yards per return.
