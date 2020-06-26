In 1977 it was the third year of the state playoffs. It was the first year that they expanded the number of teams that qualified for state playoffs to eight. The first two years only qualified four teams. Tekamah-Herman was the defending State Champions of 1976.
The 1977 Oakland-Craig football team was highly touted by the local press as a favorite to be the East Husker Conference championship and the State Class C1 championship.
On being interviewed in regard to the World-Herald rating which picked the Knights as the best prospect for the State C1 championship, Coach Goracke said: "It'd be nice if the monkey were on somebody else's back, but we're honored and pleased to be picked No 1. We've got a team with a lot of potential "
Leading the heavily experienced team were, among others, last season standouts Scott Lindstrom and Kurtis Pearson. Lindstrom was all conference and all state both on offense and defense as guard and noseman. Pearson had been an all-conference linebacker for two seasons. The starting lineup, with some of the positions being competed for, featured players who have all been starters at one time or another in 1976
Veteran Coach Goracke had been mentor for the Knights for 21 seasons, now starting his 22nd. Nineteen campaigns have been winning years. He indicates that on the potential side, this is his strongest squad.
They had terrific 1976 season with a "7-2 record. The Knights bowed only to state champion Tekamah-Herman and to playoff participant West Point Public.
The first game of the season saw Coach Clarence Goracke and company fielding a squad of 71 with 17 seniors leading the way.
Game 1: Scribner 48-16
The O-C Knights dominated the statistics in their opening win of 48-16 over conference foe Scribner. Among the more impressive statistics: rushing 309 to 78 and total yardage 402 to 192.
Leading ground gainer was Dan Enstrom with 118 yards in ten carries and a pass reception for 26. Curtis Pearson was another over 100-yard gainer with 115 in six tries. Jay Lindstrom had 2 out of 4 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Rogers garnered two pass interceptions and a fumble recovery each was made by Pearson, Peterson and Tory Baldwin.
Game 2: Lyons 40-12
The pre-season Class CI state favorite Oakland-Craig Knights have moved into the official No. 1 Nebraska spot in ratings published by the Omaha World-Herald. The 40-12 win over Lyons and the win the prior week over Scribner, both conference foes, moved them into the #1 spot in C1.
O-C dominated the first half 27-0 in the Lyons game. Lyons scored once in each of the 2nd half quarters as the Knights took the big win 48-16.
Lindstrom heaved 7 out of 8 passes for 3 TD's. This was more passing than the last two years combined offered.
Defensive standout had to be the three interceptions by Enstrom, Rogers and Benne. Pearson added a fumble recovery.
A 50-yard average was enjoyed by Robin Peterson in his four kickoffs.
The Knights had 317 total yards of offense with 218 rushing. Lyons had 134 yards of total offense, 66 rushing.
Game 3: North Bend 33-0
The Knights rolled to a big win over North Bend 33-0. That game had 50 players see action during the game.
In the North Bend game, the Knights did not gather steam in the first two offensive moves, but the defense did force the Tigers back deep in their own territory. It was 14-0 at halftime. O-C led 33-0 at the end of the third quarter. The reserves started seeing action before the third quarter ended.
The Knights had 232 yards of total offense, 204 yards rushing. North Bend had 53 total yards of offense, 6 yards rushing. Oakland-Craig lost two fumbles. The Tigers lost 3 fumbles and had 3 passes intercepted.
Game 4: #3 Tekamah-Herman 6-10
The Oakland-Craig Knights, rated the No. 1 football team in Class C 1, met the third place Tekamah-Herman Tigers Friday in what was billed as the biggest game of the year.
The T-H eleven came to Oakland with a three-game shutout record. The Tigers owned convincing wins over Logan View 34-0, West Point 42-0 and Pender 28-0.
A sellout crowd was expected for the East Husker encounter and school officials were advising early arrival at the Oakland field for all fans.
Despite displaying power and go that most local fans felt sure could have won the game with No. 3 ranking T-H, the Knights fell victim to fumblitis — five turnovers, four of them on costly fumbles. T-H won 10-6 before the biggest local crowd in history.
The Knights led 6-3 early in the second quarter. The two teams pushed back and forth on the field until Dave Cameron scored and Maxwell kicked the extra point with only 1:40 remaining in the half, putting the Tigers up 10-6. The two teams held each other through the second half making 10-6 the final score.
The Knights had 216 total yards of offense with 209 yards rushing. Tekamah-Herman had 207 yards total offense, 102 yards rushing.
The loss was costly to the Knights as far as state playoffs are figured. With no Class B schools on their schedule, it would be difficult to recover from the loss. The team dropped to the #4 rating in Class C1 as a result of the loss.
Game 5: West Point Public 49-8
The once mighty West Point Cadets, who in years past had been a football nemesis for the Oakland-Craig Knights, were scourged 49-8 Friday night. The East Husker conference victory kept the Knights securely in State Class Cl rating race.
The Knights in their big win had 251 yards of total offense, 135 yards rushing. West Point had 106 total yards of offense with 69 yards rushing.
Game 6: Logan View 48-0
Watching from the sideline, in a wheelchair because of back injury, Coach Clarence Goracke got a hand from Assistant Coach Chuck Ross and saw his Oakland-Craig Knights win 48-0 over the Logan View Raiders.
The victory was of sufficient import statewide that the Knights held on to their No. 4 rank among Nebraska Class C1 schools. No. 5 Wahoo Newman pushed hard by winning over a strong Class B competitor, but the big night for the Knights plus the overall 5-1 strong season record did the trick.
Offense for the Knights was led by Enstrom with 100 yards in 13 carries, the 29-yard heave and the catch for 11 plus 2 TD's. Johnson had 36 in 6 and 2 scores. Lindstrom completed 3 of 9 passes for 99 one for a TD. Hurrell snagged 4 passes for 78 including a score.
For the Knights defensively, it was Lindstrom with 11 tackles, 3 behind the line. Johnson had 10 and 2, Sobansky 7 and 3 including the one for the safety. Mitch Swanson had 7 and 2 sacks.
Game 7: Dodge 53-6
The Oakland-Craig Knights came to life in the second half and smothered the Dodge Pirates 53-6 in a non-conference homecoming game.
Still ranked fourth in State Class C1 play, Coach Clarence Goracke's powerhouse hopes for a berth in the Nebraska playoffs depended on the complicated statistical system for selection.
The Dodge game came on a windy night that hampered the offence but the O-C defense put in one of their better showings.
The offensive effort included: Dan Enstrom 111 yards in 12 carries, 2 TD's, 2 punt returns for 73 and a catch for 13 yards; Jay Lindstrom with 109 yards in 14, 4 TD's, 2 completions; Kurt Pearson 61 yards in 8 and Mitch Swanson 27 yards in 6.
Among the defensive standout stats: Scott Lindstrom and Robin Peterson with 12 tackles; Kurt Pearson, Kevin Larson, Paul Sobansky and Rex Rogers with 10. Rogers also blocked a punt.
Brent Peterson recovered a fumble; Robin Peterson and Dan Enstrom had interceptions.
Game 8: West Point Central Catholic 35-18
The Oakland-Craig Knights continued winning ways, retained No. 4 ranking in the state and slipped into a three-way tie for the conference co-championship as they rolled over West Point Central Catholic Bluejays 35-18 Thursday.
The offensive battle saw O-C with 343 yards, not an all-time high but right up there. CC garnered 306, the most against the Knights in the last three years.
The O-C offensive summary includes: Jay Lindstrom 77 yards in 9 tries, 4 of 11 passes for 115 yards and 2 TD's; Dan Enstrom 76 yards in 14, caught 18 yard pass with 2 TD's; Kurt Pearson 58 in 11 and a TD; Mitch Swanson 12 yards in 5; Scott Lindstrom 5 extra points.
There was plenty of defensive time for the Knights and the stats include: Robin Peterson 20 tackles, 4 behind the line and a recovered fumble, Scott Lindstrom 18 and 2; Max Blanc 12 and 3; Kevin Larson 11; Rex Rogers 10; Kurt Pearson 8; Dan Enstrom 8; Paul Sobansky 8; Jeff Hurrell 7 and 3.
One of the big games of the year will be with the Pender Pendragons, there Friday. A tie for the East Husker co-championship and needed points to gain a state playoff berth are at stake.
Pender, Tekamah-Herman and Oakland-Craig are tied for the conference lead. Tekamah-Herman is sure of a state playoff berth and ranks third to O-C's fourth in the state rating system.
Under the point system it is possible that the Knights will win a wild card berth in the state playoff. Thus, a win over the 7-1 Pendragons means so much.
Game 9: Pender 20-12
The Oakland-Craig Knights reign as co-champions of the East Husker conference and are currently rated number four team in State Class C1 competition. The crown is shared with Tekamah-Herman, defending State Champions.
The 20-12 win over conference foe Pender Friday was the season finale and the one that boosted the Knights to the co-championship.
The Knights' offensive stats include: Dan Enstrom 134 yards in 12 carries, caught 18 yard pass, two TD's; Kurt Pearson 85 yards in 7 carries, TD; Mitch Swanson 58 yards in 10 carries; Dan Johnson 14 yards in 2 carries; Jay Lindstrom 15 yards in 10 carries, 1 of 3 completions, 1 for a TD.
Coaches credited the offensive line with the best performance of a season marked by other top successes.
The usually strong defensive charge lived up to past performances. The stats included: Max Blanc, 14 tackles, 3 sacks, "Big all-around night"; Scott Lindstrom and Robin Peterson, 13 tackles each; Kurt Pearson and Kevin Larson 11; Paul Sobansky 10; Brent Peterson 9, 3 sacks; Jon Benne recovered a fumble.
Six 0-C Players selected on All Conference Team
Six Oakland-Craig football players earned coveted berths on the East Husker all-conference team.
The Knights netted four offensive and three defensive positions on the first team. Additionally, two were selected on the second team — one each way.
Unanimous choices of the coaches were lineman Scott Lindstrom and linebacker Kurt Pearson. Both were repeats from the previous year and for Kurt it was a third time honor.
Quarterback Jay Lindstrom, back Dan Enstrom and center Max Blanc were the others on the first offense.
Lindstrom was honored on the defense as well as the offense, and teammate Paul Sobansky also was on the defensive unit.
Lineman Brad Peterson and Robin Peterson won second berths, Brad on the offense and Robin on defense.
