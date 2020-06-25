The 1974-75 Lyons Lions basketball team fields the tallest team in the conference and probably one of the most experienced under first year head coach Greg Kamp.
The top eight as the season opener draws near include Dale Miller, 6'4" senior center; Mike Gustafson, 6'2" senior guard; Robin Nelsen, 6'5" senior forward; Kelly Mossman, 6'4" junior forward; Dave Nelson, 6'3" senior forward; Cary Going, 6' senior guard; Brad Brink, 5'11" junior guard; and Larry Middendorf 6' senior guard
The season opener matches two of the three East Husker Conference pre-season favorites, the Lions and the Scribner Trojans, the other favorite being the West Point Cadets
Vs. Scribner – 71-63
They opened their season with the Scribner Trojans, a conference foe. Both teams had the first game jitters for the first quarter. Play improved by both teams for the remainder of the game. It was a battle down to the final buzzer with the Lions falling in the opener 71-63.
Mike Gustafson scored 4 of the 7 points in the first quarter, but picked up three quick fouls as the Lions trailed after one period 7-11. Gustafson sat out the second quarter and Scribner went up 33-22 at halftime. Gustafson came back the second half and outscored Scribner in each of the two periods but fell short.
The Lions varsity was led by Mike Gustafson with 21 points, 17 coming in the second half. Dale Miller totaled 14 points followed closely by Robin Nelsen with 12. Other Lions scores came from Cary Going with 6; Kelly Mossman, 5; Larry Middendorf, 3; and Dave Nelson, 2.
Vs. Bancroft – 55-53
Lyons Lions had to work from behind in their next game with the Bancroft Bulldogs. They found themselves trailing the Bulldogs 43-33 at the end of three quarters.
The torrid fourth quarter comeback was led by Mike Gustafson, Kelly Mossman and Dale Miller all scoring six points and Cary Going who chipped in with four points.
Three of the Lions starters scored in double figures led by Gustafson's 18, Miller contributed 14 and Going added 11.
Junior forward Kelly Mossman came off the bench and played a fine defensive game and scored 8 points.
North Bend – 57-45
The Lions started out good in the opening period, but played the remaining three quarters playing just good enough to win.
The Lions opened up a 15-8 first quarter lead and still held a comfortable 27-21 lead at the half. The Lions extended their lead to 10 points, 41-31 at the third quarter break. They pulled away in the final period to take the win 57-45.
The game was won at the charity stripe for the Lions. They converted 19 of 36 free throw attempts. If the Lions had hit a respectable percentage of their foul shots, 75-80%, they could have blown the game wide open. The Tigers converted only 5 of 15 charity shots.
Mike Gustafson again led the Lions in scoring with 22 points. Dale Miller was the only other Lion in double figures with 10.
Vs. Homer – 63-59
The first quarter break found the Lions lending the Knights by a 20-8 score. The Lions continued to score at a hot pace during the second quarter and were ahead 39-21 at the half. The Lions held on to the victory 63-59.
Mike Gustafson, averaging nearly 22 points per contest, again led the Lions scoring with a season high of 26. Dale Miller and Robin Nelsen were other Lions players hitting double figures with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Vs. Wakefield – 55-41
The Lions handled the Trojans 55-41 at home to win their fourth win of the season against one loss.
The varsity started slowly, trailing the visiting Trojans 13-10 at the end of the first quarter. Dave Nelson and Robin Nelsen scored four points apiece in the first quarter to keep the Lions within striking distance of the visitors.
Mike Gustafson scored half of his game high 16 points in the second quarter as the Lions outscored the Trojans 16-10 to take a slim 26-23 halftime lead.
The Lions outscored the visitors 14-8 in the third quarter and held a 40-31 edge going into the fourth quarter
For the first time this year, Coach Kamp got to rest his entire first five letting the reserves play the last minutes of the contest.
Wayne State Holiday Tournament
Vs. Wayne – 57-64
Mike Gustafson led the Lions offense against the Blue Devils with 27 points. The Lions trailed the Blue Devils by six at the end of the first quarter but, battled back in the second stanza to narrow the gap to only two points at the half.
The Wayne team pulled away in the third quarter outscoring the Lions 16-8. The Lions battled back in the final stanza but the damage had already been done.
Lyons outscored the Wayne crew 21-18 in the last quarter but the third quarter deficit was too much to overcome.
Vs. Syracuse – 66-59
Lyons took a 66-59 decision over Syracuse in second round action.
A super fourth quarter for the Lions provided them with the victory. Trailing 48-39 after three quarters, the Lions put on their scoring shoes and outscored their opponents 27-11 in the final quarter.
Mike Gustafson again led the Lions scoring parade with 17 points but received strong help from Dale Miller with 14 and Dave Nelson with 10. Brad Brink came off the bench and helped spark the fourth quarter rally scoring five of his total of nine points in the final stretch drive.
Vs. Emerson-Hubbard – 102-88
The Lyons Lions set a new single game scoring record of 102 points against the Emerson-Hubbard Pirates. The 102-88 victory raised the unrated Lions record to 7-2. The previous record of 90 was set in 1955 against Bancroft. The Lions won that game 90-75. The record was tied twice in 1964, first against Bancroft, a 90-55 victory for the Lions and against Valley a 90-64 victory.
Mike Gustafson had the honor of breaking the previous record with a free throw in the fourth quarter. Minutes later Brad Brink put the Lions at the century mar k with a jump shot from near the free throw circle.
The Lions displayed a potent offense throughout the contest scoring 22 first quarter points, 31 in the second, 22 in the third and finishing up with 27 fourth quarter points.
Mike Gustafson's 36 points came within three of tying the school record of 39 held by Steve Thomson set in 1971, against Walthill and tied by Thomsen in '71 against Logan View.
Tekamah-Herman – 77-57
Despite the Tigers 61% shooting the first half the Lions showed real good poise and effort to stay close and had to come from behind to whip the scrappy Tekamah-Herman Tigers 77-57.
The Lions outscored the host Tigers 18-12 in the third quarter and were leading by seven heading into the final eight minutes. Twenty-four fourth quarter points to just 11 for the Tigers provided the final margin of victory to raise the Lions season record to 8-2.
Mike Gustafson, averaging 24.1 points per contest, led the scoring for the Lions with 29 points. Gus also pulled down 5 rebounds and handed out 8 assists. Dale Miller and Kelly Mossman, starting his first game of the season, scored 16 and 14 points respectively and each hauled down nine rebounds. Dave Nelson came off the bench to score eight points and grab three rebounds.
Pender – 75-56
The Lions defense completely stymied the Pendragons attack the first quarter holding the visitors to only four points and taking an overwhelming 20-4 lead at the end of the first stanza.
The expected scoring dual between the Lions Mike Gustafson and Pender's Mahler never materialized as the Lions held Mahler to two first half points while Big Gus popped in 15. Gustafson came back with 13 second half points to once again lead the Lions scoring parade with 28 points. Dale Miller, Robin Nelsen and Kelly Mossman also hit double figures for the Lions scoring 13, 10 and 10 points respectively.
Vs. Walthill – 59-55
The Lyons lions earned their 10th victory of the season in a close, hard fought, error filled contest, downing the invading Walthill Bluejays 59-55. The Bluejays sported a 6-1 record entering the contest.
Conde Sargent in Wednesday's World Herald named Mike Gustafson the Class C player of the week. Sargent said, "Player of the Week - Mike Gustafson, at 29 points a game in recent weeks to gun squad to contending role."
The Lions held 44-41 lead entering the final quarter. Nine of the Lions 15 fourth quarter points came at the charity line.
West Point – 42-41
Sargent also picked the Lions, Cadets game as the top game of the week in Class C.
The Lions would figure to be at least 7-point underdogs entering the contest The Cadets were averaging 68 points per contest compared to the Lions 65. The Cadets defense was holding opponents to a 54-game average while the Lions were allowing opponents 58 points per contest.
Dale Miller, making a free throw with only a few seconds left, emerged as the hero in the Lions come from behind 42-41 victory over West Point.
The Cadets came down the floor after Miller's free throw and scored just prior to the final buzzer to bring the Lions final margin of victory to one.
The Lions outscored the state second ranked Class C team 13-10 in the final quarter to gain the victory
Mike Gustafson, the Lions leading scorer for the season, was held to 12 points, half his season average. Dale Miller was high point man for the Lions with 13.
Wisner-Pilger – 55-57
The Lyons Lions, fifth ranked in the latest state Class C ratings, were abruptly knocked off of 'Cloud Nine' by the Wisner-Pilger Gators Tuesday night. The host Gators handed the Lions their third defeat of the season 57-55.
With a little over three minutes left in the game, the officials had finally had their fill of the antics of the Gators coach and called a technical foul. Mike Gustafson calmly stepped to the line and sank the free throw amidst the booing of the Gator fans. The Lions took the ball out of bounds, worked it down under the basket and threw it out of bounds. If the Lions could have scored here it would have brought them to within one of the Gators.
The Lions shot at a 51% for the night to the Gators 35%. However, and this is the important fact, the Gators shot 25 more times than the Lions. The Lions had been averaging 60 shots per ball game but only put up 41 shots against the Gators
Oakland-Craig – 44-65
The Oakland Craig Knights snapped a 25-game losing streak at the expense of the Lyons Lions. The Knights completely outplayed the sluggish Lions to take a 65-44 upset win on the O-C home court
The capacity crowd witnessed the Knights battle back from a 10-0 deficit during the first quarter to take a 10-point halftime lead.
The Knights played inspired ball throughout the contest to earn the 21-point victory.
Lyons held a 4-point lead at the end of the first quarter 12-8. Six of the Knights eight first quarter points were registered by James Schrock.
Schrock continued his hot hand during the second quarter scoring eight more points. Jeff Mohr, the Knights leading scorer for the season, came to life in this quarter also to register eight points.
The Knights doubled the Lions scoring in the last stanza outscoring the Lions 22-11 to stop any hopes of a comeback by the highly regarded Lions.
The Lions completely dominated the boards out-rebounding the shorter Knights 60-26. Lyons also had twice as many turnovers as the Knights, 14-7.
Vs. Logan View – 74-44
The Lyons Lions played outstanding team defense to roll to their 12th victory of the season. The Lions downed the Logan View Raiders, surprisingly easy, 74-44.
The Lions demonstrated early in the contest they had found their winning formula again after dropping two straight games. The Lions jumped off to a 20-6 first quarter lead and were in command throughout the contest.
The Lions really poured it on in the third quarter, outscoring the Raiders 26-5 to hold a 57-21 lead heading into the final quarter. The Lions' reserve s played nearly the entire fourth quarter.
The taller Lions dominate d both the offensive and defensive boards hauling down 18 offensive and 34 defensive rebounds for a total of 52 for the night. The Raiders gathered in 10 offensive and 18 defensive rebounds for a total of 28.
Mike Gustafson led the Lions with 17 points.
East Husker Conference Tournament
Vs. Oakland-Craig – 65-48
The Lyons Lions gained a measure of revenge by defeating the Oakland-Craig Knights 65-48 in opening round action of the East Husker Basketball Tournament in West Point.
As in the first meeting of the two teams Lyons jumped off to a comfortable lead but this time the Lions kept the pressure on throughout the contest and were in command all the way.
The Lions held a comfortable 20-8 lead after the first quarter. The pesky Knights chipped away a t the 12-point lead during the second quarter and had the Lions advantage down to nine by half time.
During the fourth quarter the Lions and Knights traded baskets throughout the period. Lyons held a one-point advantage over O-C in fourth quarter action outscoring the Knights 21-20 for the final 17-point margin of victory, 65-48.
Vs. Logan View – 56-41
Lyons defeated Logan View in semi-final round action of the East Husker Conference basketball tournament 56-41.
The final 15-point spread is a little misleading as the pesky Raiders kept close throughout the entire contest.
Lyons led by only two points at the end of the first quarter 10-8. Coach Kamp's team stretched the lead to seven, 25-18, by halftime. During the fourth period Lyons outscored Logan View 20-12 to put the game away.
Mike Gustafson and Dale Miller topped the scoring parade for the Lions with 20 and 13 points respectively.
Lyons shot at a 42% from the field compared to a cool 28% pace for the Raiders The taller Lions completely dominated the boards pulling off 50 rebounds to only 27 for the Logan View team.
Gustafson and Cary Going each had five assists for the Lions. The Lions also led in turn-overs with 23 to 14 for the opponents.
Vs Scribner – 56-68
Coach Greg Kamp's crew earned the second-place trophy in the East Husker Conference basketball tournament at West Point. The Lions were defeated in the tourney finals by the Scribner Trojans 68-56.
Lyons Lions basketball players brought home the first trophy earned at a conference tourney since 1965.
The Trojans outscored the Lions 22-8 during the second stanza to take a commanding 17-point lead, 41-24, into the locker room at halftime.
Dave Nelson, playing by far his best basketball of the season, was the top scorer for the Lions with 16 points. Ten of Nelson's 16 points came in-the first quarter and really kept the Lions in contention.
Mike Gustafson and Kelly Mossman were also in double figures with 14 and 12 points respectively.
District Tournament
Vs. Pender – 67-44
Coach Greg Kamp's Lyon s Lions virtually ran-away with the game during the last three quarters to take a 67-44 victory over the Pender Pendragons in opening round action of the district basketball tournament at Logan View.
The Lions, playing one of their best ball games of the season completely dominated the statistics. The Lions shot at a 50 percent for the night, hitting 26 of 51 field goal shots. The team was even hotter at the charity stripe sinking 15 of 20 chances.
The Pendragons could hit on only 20 of 69 field goal shots for a cool 29% clip. The Pendragons stepped to the free throw line only nine times making good on four of the opportunities.
Vs. West Point – 68-50
The Lyon s Lions ended the 1974-75 basketball campaign with a fine 15-6 record.
The Lions were defeated in the semi-finals of the district tourney by the West Point Cadets 68-50.
The Lions battle d the Cadets on nearly even terms throughout the first quarter, trailing at the break 20-16. But the roof fell in on the Lions during the second and third quarters as they managed to score only a total of 10 points while the Cadets were racking up 27.
Of the six games the Lions lost during the season three of the losses came in tourney action and three in regular season games.
Playing their last game for the Lions were Dale Miller, Robin Nelsen, Cary Going, Dave Nelson, Mike Gustafson and Larry Middendorf.
Season Ending Stats
The Lions hit 42% of their field goal attempts during the season, cashing in on 525 of the 1,255 attempts. Lions opponents were held to a 35% shooting average, hitting 490 of 1402 shots.
Kamp's cagers hit 61 percent of the free throws they put up to the opponents 56%. The Lions converted 254 of 417 free throw attempts to their opponents 197 in 349 attempts.
The Lions completely dominated the boards throughout the season out-rebounding the opponents by 322 rebounds, 930-606. The Lions hauled down 312 offensive rebounds and 618 defensive rebounds to the opponents 264 and 344. Lyons registered 346 turnovers for the 21-game season and 355 fouls to 280 and 369 for the opposition.
Team leaders in individua l statistics for the Lions were as follows. Mike Gustafson led the Lions in four offensive departments. Gus was the leading scorer with 428 points for a 20.4 average, had the best field goal percentage at 55%, 175-321, best free throw percentage 80%, 78-98 and led the team in assists with 98.
Robin Nelsen led the Lions in rebounding for the season. Robin gathered in 66 offensive rebounds and 154 off the defensive boards for a total of 220, a 10.5 average per game
Cary Going was second to Gustafson in assists for the season with 87 Dale Miller had the dubious distinction of being whistled for the most fouls, 76.
Individual stats, for total points and rebounds, on the top seven Lions players were as follows:
Mike Gustafson 428/126; Dale Miller. 243/185; Cary Going. 146/67; Kelly Mossman, 143/137; Robin Nelsen, 136/220; Dave Nelson, 133/145; and Larry Middendorf, 26/12.
All Conference Honors To 3 Lions BB Players
Mike Gustafson, the Lions leading scorer during the season was named to the East Husker Conference all-star basketball first team.
Team members are chosen by vote of all conference coaches.
Joining Gus on the first team are Gary and Gregg Meyers of the West Point Cadets, Jay Mueller and Russell Poppe of the Scribner Trojans and Jack Mahler representing the Pender Pendragons.
Dale Miller was named to the second team by the coaches.
Joining Miller on this squad were Clark Benne, Scribner, Jeff Mohr, Oakland-Craig; Mike Bryant, Tekamah-Herman; Randy Mines, North Bend Central and Dan Christensen, Logan View.
Robin Nelsen, the Lions leading rebounder for the season, received honorable mention. All the Lions representatives are seniors this year.
