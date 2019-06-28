Rockets win one lose one in rain shortened conference tournament in Arlington. They opened the tournament with Logan View in the first round short two key players, Shea Johnson and Laryn Johnson. The Rockets who consist of all first year 14’s and only have 9 players on the team had to draw from the 12& under team. They dropped the first game and went on to win over Fremont Force later in the day to make it to Sunday. Shea and Laryn would have joined the team for Sunday. But Sunday did not happen as the games were called due to rain.
Logan View 3-2-1-0 6
O-C 14's 0-0-0-0 0
Logan View opened up the to pf the first inning scoring 3 runs. Marrissa Kibby led of with a single followed by an RBI triple by Caydence Stockamp. Miranda Batenhorst scored a run by reacing base on a fielder’s choice. Dream Daugherty reached base on an error scoring another run. Daugherty was caught in a pickle between third and home and was put out. Two strikeouts ended the innings. The Rockets were shut down in the bottom of the inning with a runner stranded on base.
The Raiders led off with Sam Miller walking followed by Marrissa Kibby reaching base on an error. Dream Daugherty had a 2 run single to put Logan View up 5-0. The Rockets went down in order the next two innings. Logan View scored one more in the 3rdinning. The Rockets got the first three batters on base in the bottom of the inning. Two were picked off on bases and the final out came as a strikeout to end the game.
Logan View advanced on in the winners bracket with the 6-0 win. They would meet Arlington in the next round. The Rockets drop to the losers’ bracket to meet Fremont Force.
The Rockets on had four base runners for the game, three by walks.
Hitters and scorers for Logan View were Marissa Kibby 1 fot 2, reached base on an error, walked, scored and had an RBI; Caydence Stockamp 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Miranda Batenhorst reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored; Dream Daugherty 1 for 3, reached base on an error and had 2 RBI’s; Hannah Ryan was hit by the pitcher and scored; and Sam Smith walked twice and scored.
Morgan Ray for the Rockets went the distance striking out 5, walked 2 and allowed 6 runs on one hit.
Kaitlyn Mundi went the distance for Logan View striking out 9, walked 3 and allowed not runs on no hits.
