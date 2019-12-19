The Raiders came into the week 2-0 on the season. They defeated Wayne on Tuesday, then came up against Wahoo and fell short against Wahoo to advance their record to 3-1.
Vs. Wayne
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder led 15-13 at the end of the opening period and expanded that to 24-18. They managed to hold on to the end to take home the win 41-38.
LVSS shot 65% (11 of 17) in 2-pointers, 29% (4 for 14) in 3-pointers and 64% (7 of 11) at the line. The team had 16 turnovers.
Connor Larson led the team with 17 points hitting 5 of 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 4 for 5 at the line. Riley Hoetfelker had 10 points hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers and 2 for 6 in 3-pointers.
Riley Hoetfelker and J. Hagerbaumer led the team with 5 rebounds followed by Garrett Kriete had 4 rebounds. Kriete had 2 blocked shots and Riley Hoetfelker had one blocked shot.
Vs. Wahoo
The 3-0 Raiders traveled to 3-0 Wahoo on Saturday. The two teams battled with Wahoo opening an 18-10 lead at the end of the opening period. At halftime they trailed 18-24. It stayed close all the way to the end with Wahoo holding on to a 48-40 win handing the Raiders their first loss.
LVSS shot 33% (4 of 12) in 2-pointers, 44% (8 of 18) in 3-pointers and 62% 8 of 13) at the line. The Raiders had 29 turnovers for the game. Wahoo shot 50% (9 of 18) in 2-pointers, 30% (6 of 20) in 3-pointers and 86% (12 of 14) at the line. They had 19 steals for the game.
Leading the scoring for LVSS was Riley Hoetfelker with 12 points hitting 2 for 2 in 2-pointers and 2 for 5 in 3-pointers. Connor Larson had 9 points hitting 2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Tyler Roseberry had 8 points hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 1 for 4 at the line.
Roseberry led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Riley Hoetfelker with 6 and Garrett Kriete had 5 rebounds. Riley Hoetfelker had 4 assists and 3 steals. Roseberry had a blocked shot.
Next up for the Lady Raiders will be two road games played Tuesday, December 17th at Columbus Lakeview and Thursday, December 19th at Tekamah/Herman before the Christmas break. Basketball action will resume after Christmas when LVSS will play in the Holiday Tournament at Logan View beginning on Saturday December 28th. Please check www.loganview.org for game times.
