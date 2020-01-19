The LVSS Raider boys’ basketball team was back on the court in a heavy week of competition last week.
Vs. DC West
Their first game of the week for LVSS was a home game against the DC West Falcons. The LVSS Boys had a battle on their hands from the start. Both teams were neck and neck in the first quarter of play with the Raiders hitting for 12 points and the Falcons put up 13. In the second quarter DC West edged further ahead as the Raiders struggled to get shots to fall and at the half the Falcons held a seven point lead 24-17.
LVSS had to adjust their game plan and came out in the third quarter and hit for 16 points while holding the Falcons to 9 but the score was tied 33 all at the end of the third quarter. In the final period the Raiders kicked it into high gear pressing the Falcons up and down the court while racking up 14 more points while the Falcons went scoreless. The Raiders got the win, 47-33.
LVSS shot 48% (12 of 25) in 2-pointers, 24% (4 of 17) in 3-pointers and 58% (11 of 19) at the line. The team had 18 turnovers. DC West shot 48% (11 of 23) in 2-pointers, 17% (3 for 18) in 3-pointers and 100% (2 for 2) at the line. They had 14 turnovers for the game.
Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 16 points, hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers and 2 for 8 in 3-pointers. Connor Larson had 14 points, hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 5 for 8 at the line. Other scorers were Garrett Kriete with 9 points and Trystain Roseberry with 8 points.
Garrett Kriete and Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 7 rebounds each, Connor Larson and Trystain Roseberry with 5 rebounds each and Brett Uhing with 4 rebounds. Connor Larson had 4 assists and Riley Hoetfelker had 3 assists. Hoetfelker led the team with 4 steals. Garrett Kriete had 5 blocked shots.
Vs. North Bend Central
Next for the LVSS Boys team was a road game at North Bend Central last Friday night. LVSS was ready for the battle against the Tigers. The Raiders came out strong and shocked NBC scoring 15 points while the Tigers managed only 4 in the first quarter. The LVSS crowd lit up and were on their feet cheering as their team had the lead going into the second period. NBC had a slow start but started to recover scoring 15 points in the second period while the Raiders hit for just 7. LVSS went to the locker room at halftime with slim lead 22-19.
The second half was a tough one for the Raiders as NBC had made adjustments that LVSS couldn’t overcome. The third quarter NBC hit for 14 more points while LVSS scored only 3. LVSS made a run at them but as the time got short and fouls came into play the Raiders couldn’t get a stop and suffered the loss 33-51.
The Raiders shot 36% (8 of 22) in 2-pointers, 40% (2 for 5) in 3-pointers and 73% (11 for 15) at the line. Garrett Kriete had 8 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Trystain Roseberry had 7 points, hitting 1 for 1 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers, and 2 for 2 at the line. Other scorers were Connor Larson with 34 points and Jayden Korman with 2 points.
Jayden Korman led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Connor Larson with 5, Riley Hoetfelker and Garrett Kriete had 4 rebounds each. Riley Hoetfelker had 3 assists. Garrett Kriete had 4 blocked shots and Riley Hoetfelker had 2 blocked shots.
Vs. Stanton
After the tough North Bend Central game, the Raiders were back on the road to Stanton on Saturday. LVSS was looking to better their 7-3 record and Stanton was coming into the contest having suffered a big loss the night before on the road to Oakland Craig. The Raiders went right to work on the Mustangs and had a 9-7 lead after the first quarter. LVSS opened up their lead in the second period adding 11 more points while the Mustangs put in 6. LVSS took a 20-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.
LVSS used their pressure defense on the Mustangs in the second half and capitalized on the errors it caused. LVSS added another 12 points in the third quarter and 16 in the final period while Stanton had 7 and 11. The Raiders walked away with the win, 48-31.
Next
This week the LVSS Boys will take their 8-3 record on the road when they travel to Madison on Tuesday to face off with the Dragons and then will be on the home court at Logan View on Saturday against Wisner Pilger. Please visit www.loganview.org for game times and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.