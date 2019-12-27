The Logan View wrestling team battled all day at the Duane Carlson Invite as three teams took their turns at the top of the leader board. Logan View began its run with three straight wins in the semi-finals and then took the lead following round 5 (heart break round). LV closed with a solid final round going 6-3 including 3 champions. Roberto Valdivia, Logan Booth and Alex Miller earned the last Logan View championships of the decade, helping the team to back to back Duane Carlson Invite titles.
Logan View medalist’s day went as follows: 152 lb. Beto Valdivia began the day as the #1 seed and took control of his bracket winning all four matches by fall including a first period fall over Carter Springer of Milford in the finals.
195 lb. Logan Booth began as the #1 seed, drawing a 1st and 2nd round bye, before winning by fall in the semifinals and then winning a 5-3 decision over Tyler Stewart of Omaha North. Heavy Weight Alex Miller began the day as the #2 seed, and after a first round bye, he won a 5-2 decision, then earned back to back falls including a fall over Jace Owen of North Bend.
126 lb. Dru Mueller began the day as #1 seed after receiving a bye and win by fall. He earned a place in the finals with a 7-3 decision before losing by fall to Ethan Zeggers of Milford to finish as runner-up. 220 lb. Andrew Cone began the day as the #3 seed, and reached the finals by winning three by fall before dropping a 7-2 decision to Austin Rollman of Columbus Lakeview to finish as a runner-up.
106 lb. Jacob McGee began the day as the #1 seed and after winning his first two matches by fall, he dropped his semifinal by major decision before bouncing back with a win by fall and then winning a no contest match due to match limit to finish 3rd.
113 lb. Luis Hernandez began the day as the 5th seed after drawing a first round bye he won his 100th match of his career with a fall over Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun. Luis would drop his semi-final match and then go on to win by fall and win a no contest match due to match limit to finish 3rd.
145 lb. Baylor Kaup began the day as the 4th seed and won his first match by fall and then a 14-7 decision to reach the semi’s where he lost by tech fall. Baylor won his consolation semifinal match by tech fall before losing by fall to Kobe Thompson of Battle Creek to finish fourth.
160 lb. Ty Miller began the day as the 4th seed. After a first round bye Ty won by tech fall before losing a 7-1 decision in the semifinal to drop to the consolations. In the consolations Ty would win both matches by fall including a fall over Christopher Scdoris of Milford to finish 3rd.
Wt Name Tourney Place Season
Record Record
106 Jacob McGee 4-1 3rd 11-1
106 Wesely Hussey 1-2 DNP 8-6
106 Wyatt Wilnerd 0-2 DNP 5-6
113 Luis Hernandez 3-1 3rd 10-3
120 Ryder Keenan 1-2 DNP 12-5
120 Bryce Goodrich 0-2 DNP 0-2
126 Dru Mueller 2-1 2nd 11-3
126 Camden Mueller 0-2 DNP 2-5
132 Kaden Gregory 1-2 DNP 7-4
132 Andrew Kotik 1-2 DNP 3-4
138 Jadin Beckwith 3-1 DNP 8-6
138 Alex Foust 1-2 DNP 2-6
145 Baylor Kaup 3-2 4th 8-3
152 Roberto Valdivia 4-0 1st 14-2
160 Ty Miller 4-1 3rd 10-5
170 Dylan Silva 1-2 DNP 3-7
195 Logan Booth 2-0 1st 13-1
220 Andrew Cone 3-1 2nd 9-5
285 Alex Miller 3-0 1st 12-4
Top 4 teams
Logan View 201
Columbus Lakeview 187
Milford 172.5
Fillmore Central 112
