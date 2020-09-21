The Logan View Scribner Snyder football team rolled over the BRLD Wolverines with a 35-0 win last Friday evening.
The Raiders got on the board in the first quarter with a long touchdown run by Beto Valdivia. LVSS continued to hammer away at the Wolverines on both sides of the ball scoring again when LVSS Quarterback Riley Hoetfelker connected on a pass to Dru Mueller who took it in for the touchdown giving the Raiders a 14-0 lead going into halftime.
LVSS wasted no time as they started the third quarter with a touchdown run by Jacob Purdy that extended the Raiders lead 21-0. LVSS found their way into the endzone two more times in the third quarter with TD runs by Beto Valdivia and Dru Mueller. Jadin Beckwith was good on all four PAT’s. The Raiders walked away with the win over the Wolverines 35-0.
The 2-1 Raiders will be on the road next week when they travel to Schuyler to take on the 1-3 Warriors. Game time is scheduled for 6:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.