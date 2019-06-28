Logan View 1-0-6-0 7
Arlington 0-2-2-2 6
The Logan View Raiders 14 & under softball team advance on in the winners’ bracket with a second round win over host team Arlington.
The Raiders led off the top of the 1stinning with Marissa Kibby walking. Miranda Batenhorst had a sacrifice out scoring Kibby. Dream Daugherty had a triple but was left stranded on base.Bottom of the inning Arlington went down in order including a pick off throw from Kaitlyn Heinke at catcher to Dream Daugherty at short stop for an out at second on an attempted steal.
The bottom of the 2ndinning Arlington led off with a triple and the next batter walked Both scored on sacrifice outs to give Arlington a 2-1 lead.
Sam Miller led off the top of the 3rdinning being hit by the pitcher. She was picked doff going to third. Marissa Kibby singled and scored on Dream Daugherty reaching fist on an error. The next three batters walked and by the end of the LV half of the inning they scored 6 runs to go up 7-2.
In the bottom of the 3rdArlington had a 2-out rally for a couple runs. They mounted a comeback attempt in the bottom of the 4thinning. They had two walk after one out followed by an RBI single. The nest batter was hit by the pitcher. After changing pitchers the next batter singled to drive in another run. Bases were loaded with one out, tying run on third base. The next batter flew out to Daugherty at short stop. The next batter hit s soft hit between the pitcher and first base. The pitcher fielded the bal and got it to first base in time for the final out to end the game salvaging a 7-6 win.
Hitters and scorers for the Raiders were Marissa Kibby 1 for 1, walked twice and scored twice; Caydence Stockamp reached base on a fileder’s choice and scored; Dream Daugherty 1 for 3, reached base twice on errors, scored and had an RBI; Kaitlyn Heinke walked, scored and had an RBI; Katelyn Smith walked and scored; Hannah Ryun walked and scored; and Kaitlyn Mundi was 1 for 2.
Kaitlyn Mundi pitch 4 1/3 innings striking out one, walked 6 and allowed 6 runs on 2 hits. Ashlyn Gahner came in to face the final 3 batters allowing no runs on no hits to get the save.
The conference tournament games for Sunday were canceled due to rain and wet fields.
