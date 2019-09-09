Archbishop Bergan 8-0-0-8 16
LVSS (CO-OP) 0-7-0-8 15
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders hosted the Fremont Archbishop Bergan Knights last Friday night. The Knights came into the game rated #8 in Class C2 in the Omaha World Herald. Bergan found a very tough opponent in the Raiders as the Raiders nearly pulled a big upset losing by only one point 15-16.
Bergan scored first and went for two in the opening period. The Logan View defense held them to that 8 points to halftime. The Raiders were able to get on the board before halftime but went for the one point conversion and trailed at halftime 7-8.
There was no scoring until the 4thquarter with both teams scoring a touchdown as Bergan held on to the win. The Knights go into next week unranked.
The Raiders travel to North Bend next Friday to face the North Bend Central Tigers. The Tigers come off a 32-21 win over Johnson County Central.
