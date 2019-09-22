Raiders played a tough game last Friday at Boys Town. The Raiders went back and forth with the Cowboys with a couple of lead changes all the way up to where LVSS had a full head of steam after a great goal line stand that preserved their lead 18-17 and gave them the ball with about 10 minutes left to play game.
The Raiders started a drive that put them in good position when a tipped pass was intercepted and gave the Cowboys the chance they were looking for and they capitalized on it scoring on a long TD pass and converting on the 2 extra points.
There was still time on the clock with 2:35 left to play but the Raiders couldn’t come up with the right combination and suffered the loss 18-25.
The Raiders had 398 yards of offense, 336 yards passing and only 62 yards rushing. Boys Town had 327 yards of offense, 156 yards passing and 171 yards on the ground.
Ryley Hoetfelker was 20 of 28 passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns and was intercepted once. His longest gainer passing was 82 yards.
Connor Larson had 6 receptions for 113 yards, Ty Miller had 7 receptions for 87 yards, Gavin Nielsen had one reception for 82 yards and a touchdown, Alex Foust had a reception for 31 yards and a touchdown, Dru Mueller had a reception for 24 yards, Roberto Valdivia had 3 receptions for 22 yards and Garrett Palmer had a 9-yard reception and a touchdown.
