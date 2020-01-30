Vs. Arlington
The LVSS Boys Basketball team has improved to 12-4 on the year with three big wins this past week. The Raiders were at home last Tuesday when they hosted the Arlington Eagles. LVSS and Arlington went head to head in the first quarter of play and were tied 12 all at the end of the first eight minutes but the Raiders were just getting started. In the second period LVSS got after it on defense holding the Eagles to just 4 points while hitting for 15 of their own and taking a 27-16 lead to the locker room at halftime. In the second half LVSS kept at on defense pressuring the Eagles while connecting from the field scoring 12 points in the third quarter and 18 in fourth. LVSS proved to be too much and closed the deal winning 57-41.
The Raiders shot 60% (12 for 20) in 2-pointers, 39% (7 of 18) in 3-pointers and 67% (12 of 18) at the line. The team had 13 turnovers.
Garrett Kriete and Riley Hosteler led the Raiders in scoring with 18 points each. Hoetfelker hit 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 4 for 8 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Kriete hit 6 for 7 in 2-pointers, 7 for 18 in 3-pointers and 6 for 8 at the line. Other scorers for LVSS were Trystan Roseberry with 6 points, Connor Larson with 8, Jake Hagerbaumer with 5 and Brett Uhing with 2 points.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 8 rebounds, Trystain Roseberry had 6 rebounds and Riley Hoetfelker had 4 rebounds. Connor Larson led the team with 8 assists followed by Riley Hoetfelker had 5 assists. Larson led the team with 4 steals. Garrett Kriete had 5 blocked shots. Trystain Roseberry and Riley Hoetfelker each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Raymond Central
Friday night the Raiders took on Raymond Central at home in a rescheduled game from Thursday night due to bad weather. The Raiders were hot from the start and Raymond Central couldn’t contain them. LVSS put up 24 points in the first half while the Mustangs hit for just 8. Raymond Central outscored the Raiders in the third period 11-8 but it wasn’t near enough as LVSS hit for another 11 in the final period while Raymond Central scored 6. The Raiders rolled to the win 43-25.
LVSS shot 45% (14 of 31) in 2-pointers, 25% (3 for 12) in 3-pointers and 67% (6 for 9) at the line. The team had 14 turnovers.
Connor Larson led the team with 17 points hitting 5 for 8 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 4 for 4 at the line. Other scorers for the Raiders were Trystain Roseberry with 8 points, Riley Hoetfelker and Garrett Kriete with 5 points, Jake Hagerbaumer and Jayden Korman with 2 points each.
Connor Larson and Jake Hagerbaumer each had 4 rebounds. Larson led the team with 5 assists. Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 3 steals. Garrett Kriete had 3 blocked shots and Alex Meyer had one blocked shot.
Vs West Point Beemer
On Saturday LVSS traveled to West Point to take on the (3-12) Cadets. LVSS took the lead after the first quarter 11-9 and never looked back. The Raiders had a seven-point lead at half time and continued to put distance between themselves and the Cadets in the second half winning by a 14-point margin, 46-32.
The Raiders shot 56% (9 for 16) in 2-pointers, 44% (8 for 18) in 3-pointers and 67% (4 for 6) at the line. The team had 13 turnovers.
Riley Hoetfelker and Connor Larson led the scoring with 17 points each. Hoetfelker hit 3 for 4 in 2-pointers, 3 for 7 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Larson hit 3 for 6 in 2-pointers, 3 for 4 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Other scorers for LVSS were Brett Uhing with 5 points, Garrett Kriete with 4 and Garrett Palmer with 3 points. Garrett Kriete led the team with 5 rebounds. Connor Larson led the team with 4 assists, Brett Uhing led the team with 4 steals and Garrett Kriete had 4 blocked shots.
Next
The Raiders will host Howells/Dodge in the dome this coming Tuesday night and then will prepare for the East Husker Conference Tournament. Please check the Logan View website at www.loganview.org for game times, locations and conference brackets.
