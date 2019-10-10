The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders traveled to Wayne last Friday night. The Raiders failed to get much offense going as Wayne took the game 16-0.
The Raiders had 96 yards of total offense, 71 yards passing. They had only 4 first downs. They had 4 turnovers with a fumble and 3 interceptions. Wayne had 306 yards of total offense with 219 yards rushing. They had 17 first downs and no turnovers.
Riley Hoetfelker had 71 yards passing completing 5 of 14 passes and was intercepted 3 times. Connor Larson had one reception for 35 yards and Keaton Bushlow had one reception for 28 yards. Roberto Valdivia had one reception for 8 yards.
Connor Larson had 7 carries for 15 yards and Roberto Valdivia had 12 yards on 12 carries.
Leading in tackles was Roberto Valdivia, who had 8, 6 unassisted, a sack and a tackle for a loss. Connor Larson had 6 tackles, 5 unassisted and a tackle for a loss. Dru Moeller had 7 tackles, 3 unassisted. Logan Booth had 7 tackles, 2 unassisted, a sack and a tackle for a loss.
Team Totals
LVSS Wayne
Total Plays 43 63
Total Yards 96 306
Passing Yards 71 87
Rushing Yards 25 219
First Downs 4 17
Third Down Eff 1-12 1-10
-8% -10%
Fourth Down Eff 0-3 2-5
0% -40%
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles Lost 1 0
Interc Thrown 3 0
Penalties 2 4
Yards 20 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.