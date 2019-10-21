The Logan View/Scribner Snyder Raiders hosted Pierce, undefeated and #2 in C1, on Friday night.
Pierce went up early 21-0 by the end of the opening period. The Raiders held them even during the second quarter as Pierce led 28-6 at halftime. But Pierce pulled away in the second half for a 48-13 win.
The Raiders had 244 total offensive yards 125 yards passing and 125 yards on the ground with 11 first downs. Pierce had 408 total offensive yards all on the ground with 19 first downs. The Raiders had a fumble and an interception. Pierce had no turnovers.
The Raiders will host Columbus Scotus another state rated team with a 6-1 record next Friday.
Team Totals LVHS PHS
Total Plays 61 53
Total Yards 244 408
Passing Yards 125 0
Rushing Yards 119 408
First Downs 11 19
Third Down Eff 3-10 4-7
-30% -57%
Fourth Down Eff 3-5 0-0
-60% 0%
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles Lost 1 0
Interc Thrown 1 0
