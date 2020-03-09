Vs. Winnebago
The Logan View Scribner Snyder Boys Basketball team entered post season play in C1-6 Subdistricts ranked #2 in their bracket and went up against #3 Winnebago last Tuesday at Oakland.
The Raiders came out strong in the first period running a fast-paced game that had them leading the Indians 13-10 at the end of the first quarter. LVSS really opened it up in the second period hitting for 22 points and holding Winnebago to just 10. The Raiders looked to have it in control and took a comfortable 35-20 lead to the locker room at halftime.
The second half was a whole different story as Winnebago began to chip away at the Raider’s lead. The Indians were vicious from the field and added 20 points in the third quarter while the Raiders struggled to come with 7 and hung on to a slim lead at the end of the third period 42-40. LVSS came together as a team in the final period and held off Winnebago for the win 59-51.
The Raiders shot 59% (17 of 29) in 2-pointers, 67% (4 for 6) in 3-pointers and 52% (13 of 25) at the line. The team had 22 turnovers.
Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 22 points, hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers, 3 for 4 in 3-pointers and 7 for 8 at the line. Trystain Roseberry had 14 points, hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 3 for 6 at the line. Connor Larson had 9 points, hitting 4 for 9 in 2-pointers and 1 for 5 at the line. Garrett Kriete had 9 points, hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Other scorers were Brett Uhing with 3 points and Jake Hagerbaumer with 2 points.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 9 rebounds followed by Brett Uhing with 7, Trystain Roseberry with 5 and Jayden Korman had 4 rebounds. Connor Larson led them with 5 assists and 4 steals. Garrett Kriete had 4 blocked shots.
Vs. Wayne
With the win over Winnebago the Raiders advanced to the next round where they went up against the #1 seeded Wayne last Thursday night at Oakland.
The game was a defensive battle throughout all four quarters. Both teams had to work and struggled to even get a shot off. The first quarter ended with both teams barely on the board the Raiders with 4, Wayne with 3. The second period was a replay of the first with both teams stuck in single digits with 9 points each as they headed to the locker room at halftime.
Defense was the name of the game and each team kept up that pressure and after three quarters of play Wayne had a two-point lead 19-17. The Raiders kept at it using their quick pressuring defensive but Wayne got the edge connecting on a couple of long three’s and LVSS didn’t answer back.
As time got short the Raiders had to foul sending Wayne to the free throw line and the Blue Devils connected to add just enough putting it out of reach for the Raiders. Wayne went on to the win 34-24. LVSS Boys closed out their season with a 17-9 record.
LVSS Shot 25% (3 for 12) in 2-pointers, 20% (4 for 20) in 3-pointers and 60% (6 of 10) at the line. The team had only 6 turnovers. Wayne shot 27% (4 for 15) in 2-pointers, 42% (6 for 14) in 3-pointers and 100% (8 for 8) at the line. The team had 9 turnovers.
Connor Larson and Trystain Roseberry led the team with 8 points each. Larson shot 1 for 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 5 in 3-pointers and 3 for 6 at the line. Roseberry shot 1 for 2 in 2-pointers and 2 for 6 in 3-pointers. Other scorers for the Raiders were Garrett Kriete and Riley Hoetfelker with 3 points and Brett Uhing with 2 points.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 5 rebounds followed by Trystain Roseberry had 3 rebounds. Connor Larson led the team with 3 assists. Garrett Kriete had 3 blocked shots.
The Raiders season comes to an end with a 17-9 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.