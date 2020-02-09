The Raiders added another win to their record this past week when they defeated the Howells-Dodge Jaguars 53-32. LVSS dominated throughout the game using their press on defense that really rattled the Jaguars and caused numerous turnovers that the Raiders were able to convert to points on the other end. LVSS held the Jaguars to just 8 points in the first half of play while putting up 26 of their own. The second half was more of the same for the Raiders as they hit for 27 points while Howells-Dodge managed 24 but it wasn’t near enough and LVSS got the win 52-32.
The Raiders shot 65% (15 of 23) in 2-pointers, 46% (5 of 11) in 3-pointers and 50% (8 for 16) at the line. The team had 14 turnovers.
Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 14 points, hitting 4 for 4 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 in 3-pointers. Brett Uhing had 11 points, hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 4 for 5 at the line. Connor Larson had 9 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 in 3-pointers. Garrett Kriete had 9 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Other scorers for the Raiders were Garrett Palmer and Jake Hagerbaumer with 4 points each and Trystain Roseberry with 2 points.
Trystain Roseberry led the team with 9 rebounds followed by Garrett Kriete with 8 and Riley Hoetfelker with 5 rebounds. Riley Hoetfelker, Connor Larson and Garrett Kriete led the team with 3 assist each. Trystain Roseberry led the team with 4 steals and Garrett Kriete had 4 blocked shots.
The LVSS Boys competed in the first round of the East Husker Conference Basketball Tournament last Saturday. The #5 Raiders went up against #12 Stanton and rolled to an easy win over the Mustangs.
The Raiders high pressure defense caused havoc for Stanton and LVSS used that to their advantage. The Raiders took a 13-5 lead after the first period and never looked back marching on to the win 48-26.
The Raiders shot 52% (14 of 27) in 2-pointers, 36% (5 of 14) in 3-pointers and 63% (5 for 8) at the line. The team had 13 turnovers for the game. Stanton shot 40% (4 of 10) in 2-pointers, 27% (4 of 15) in 3-pointers and 86% (6 of 7) at the line. The team had 23 turnovers.
Leading the scoring for the Raiders was Garrett Kriete with 13 points, hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers and 5 for 6 at the line. Connor Larson had 8 points, hitting 1 for 1 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 in 3-pointers. Trystain Roseberry had 8 points, hitting 1 for 1 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 in 3-pointers. Other scorers for LVSS were Brett Uhing and Jayden Korman with 4 points each. Garrett Palmer had 3 points, Riley Hoetfelker, Wyatt Rebbe, Alex Meyer and Jake Hagerbaumer each had 2 points.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Brett Uhing and Connor Larson with 3 rebounds each. Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 5 assists followed by Connor Larson with 3 assists. Larson led the team with 3 steals and Garrett Kriete had a blocked shot.
With the win the Raiders advance to the next round of play against Oakland-Craig on Tuesday night at Oakland. The Knights defeated Tekamah-Herman in their first-round contest 73-43. Tuesday night’s game will start at 6:00pm at Oakland.
