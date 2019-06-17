WP Patriots 1-0-0-0-3-1-4 9
O-C Ponies 0-1-0-0-0-0-2 3
The Oakland-Craig Ponies hosted the West Point Patriots last Wednesday and came up short as they lost 9-3.
West Point were the first to score in the top of the first inning. Michael Cohen reached base on a walk and scored on a fielder’s choice play to go up 1-0. O-C went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
JT Brands reached base on a walk with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Dom Richter had a 2-out RBI single to tie the game.
West Point led off with single in the top half of the 5thinning, who was put out trying to go home. The next batter reached base on a fielders’ choice. The next three batters reached base on walks followed by reaching base on an error. By the end of the top half of the inning the Patriots scored two more runs.
The top of the 6thinning West Points added another run leading off with a walk and scored on an RBI single. O-C led off the bottom of the inning with a single by Carter Bousquet. Tavis Uhing had an RBI single with one out and ended up stranded on third base.
The Patriots added 4 more runs to secure their lead in the top of the 7thinning. In the bottom of the inning Silas Nelson, Luke Richards, Connor Guill, Brayden Selk and Carson Thomsen received walks. The Knights were only able to get two runs and lost the game 4-9.
Hitters and scorers for O-C were Carter Bousquet 1 for 3 and scored; Tavis Uhing was 2 for 4; JT Brands walked and scored; Silas walked and scored and Luke Richards was 1 for 1, walked and scored.
Emmet Johnson was the starting pitcher going 2 innings, walked one and allowed one run on one hit. Dom Richter went 3 innings striking out 3, walked 4 and allowed 3 runs on no hits. Carson Thomsen went the final two innings striking out 4, walked 4 and allowed 5 runs on one hit.
