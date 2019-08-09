The Pender Sr. Legion baseball team qualified for state and for the second year in a row they finished runner-up. They lost to David City in 2018 by a score of 10-6. This year they fell to DCB (Dannebrog-Carro-Beulus) for the second time in the tournament to repeat as runner-up in Class C.
Vs Twin River
R H E L
Twin River 1-0-0-0-1-0-0 2 9 1 9
Pender Post 553-0-2-0-0-0-x 5 7 0 3
Pender opened the tournament with Twin River in the first round.
Twin River’s first runner on base reached it by being hit by the pitcher, who scored on a single in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the inning Pender answered with 3 runs. Brady Oliver led off with single followed by an RBI double by Lucas Vogt. Will Gatzemeyer singled advancing Vogt to 3rdbase. Devin Hegge had an RBI double to drive in the third run.
The bottom of the 3rdinning Devin Hegge singled and HunterFerguson had a 3-out RBI double and scored on an error to put Pender up 5-1 after 3 innings.
The top of the 5thinning Twin River had a 2-out rally with two singles followed by an RBI single. But the rally was ended with a Vogt to Mailloux (short to first) throw out. The game ended with that 5-2 victory for Pender.
Pender had 5 runs on 7 hits, had no errors and left three on base. Twin River had 2 runs on 9 hits, had an error and left 9 on base.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were Brady Oliver 1 for 3 (single), scored and had a stolen base; Lucas Vogt 2 for 3 (single/double), scored, had an RBI and a stolen base; Will Gatzemeyer 1 for 1 (single), walked twice, scored and had a stolen base; Devin Hegge 2 for 3 (single/double), scored, had an RBI; and HunterFerguson 1 for 3 (double), scored and had an RBI.
Chris Rutar was the starting pitcher for Pender and went 3 1/3 innings facing 18 batters, struck out 5, walked 2, allowed one earned run on 5 hits. Zach Hegge went 2 2/3 innings facing 11 batters, struck out one, had no walks and allowed one earned run on 4 hits. Lucas Vogt finished the game going one inning striking out 2, walked none and allowed no runs on no hits.
Vs DCB
R H E L
DCB 0-0-1-0-0-0-2 3 10 2 9
Pender Post 55 0-0-1-1-0-0-0 2 5 5 8
The next opponent for Pender was DCB. It was a game that was postponed from Sunday to Monday early afternoon due to rain.
Both teams were held scoreless the first two inning with each team leaving 3 runners on base. The top of the 3rdinning DCB reached base on an error with two outs, which was followed by an RBI single. The bottom of the inning Lucas Vogt singled with one out. Devin Hegge had a 2-out RBI single to tie the game.
The bottom of the 4thinning Sam Mailloux led off the inning with a single, followed by a walk to Nolan Ostrand. Eric Schopke had a sacrifice out at first to advance the runners. Brady Oliver reached base on an error scoring Mailloux to put Pender up 2-1.
That lead held until the top of the 7thinning when DCB with one out singled followed by an RBI single to tie the game. Another RBI single put DCB up 3-2. A flyout at first and a throw out from second to first finished the inning with no more damage. But the damage needed was done as Pender was unable to answer in the bottom of the inning with three ground outs to end the game.
DCB had 3 runs (only one was earned) on 10 hits, had 2 errors and left 9 on base. Pender had 2 runs (one earned) on 5 hits, had 5 errors and left 8 runners on base.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were Lucas Vogt 1 for 4 (single), scored and had a stolen base; Brady Oliver had an RBI; Devin Hegge 1 for 4 (single) and had an RBI; Sam Mailloux 1 for 2 (single) and scored; Nolan Ostrand 1 for 2 (single); and Jaxon Maise 1 for 1 (single).
Brady Oliver went 6 innings for Pender facing 26 batters throwing 69 strikes of the 98 pitches, striking out 4, walked one and allowed one unearned run on 7 hits. Lucas Vogt finished the game going one inning striking out none, walked none and allowed 2 runs (one earned) on 3 hits.
Vs. Valentine
R H E L
Pender Post 55 3-2-3-0-0 8 8 0 5
Valentine 0-0-0-0-0 0 6 0 9
Later Monday night Pender faced Valentine in an elimination game.
The top of the 1stinning Pender’s first three batters reached base being hit by the pitcher. Brady Oliver scored on a passed ball. Lucas Vogt scored on a sacrifice out by HunterFerguson and Will Gatzemeyer scored on an RBI double by Sam Mailloux. The bottom of the inning after Valentine’s first two batters reached base on singles. But the next 3 batters went down in order leaving the two runners stranded.
Chris Rutar led off the 2ndinning getting hit by the pitcher and scored on a passed ball. Lucas Vogt got a 2-out single and scored on an RBI single by Will Gatzemeyer. Valentine left two more stranded on base and Pender led 5-0 after two innings.
The top of the 3rdinning Sam Mailloux singled with one out and scored on an RBI single by Chris Rutar. Nolan Ostrand followed with another RBI single to put Pender up 8-0, which is how the game ended after 5 innings on the 8-run rule.
Pender had 8 runs on 8 hits, no errors and left 5 on base. Valentine had no runs on 6 hits, no errors and left 9 on base.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were Brady Oliver 1 for 3 (triple), scored and had an RBI; Lucas Vogt 1 for 2 (single) and scored twice; Will Gatzemeyer 1 for 3 (single), scored and had an RBI; Hunter Ferguson had an RBI; Sam Mailloux 3 for 3 (2 singles/double), scored and had an RBI; Chris Rutar 1 for 2 (single) and scored twice; and Nolan Ostrand 1 for 2 (single), scored and had an RBI.
Eric Schopke went 3 2/3 innings facing 16 batters striking out 4, walked one and allowed no runs on 2 hits. Will Gatzemeyer went 1 1/3 innings walking 2 and allowed no runs on 2 hits.
Vs BDS
R H E L
BDS 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 1 1 4
Pender Post 55 1-2-0-0-0-0-x 3 7 1 6
Pender advanced on to another elimination game with BDS.
After Pender shut BDS down in the top of the 1st Lucas Vogt reached base on an error and scored on an RBI single by Will Gatzemeyer.
In the bottom of the 2ndinning Brady Oliver singled with 2 outs. Lucas Vogt doubled to left field putting runners on second and third. Will Gatzemeyer scored both runs on an RBI single. That rounded out the scoring for the game.
Pender had 3 runs on 7 hits, had one error and left 6 stranded on base. BDS had no runs on one hit, had one error and left 4 stranded on base.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were Brady Oliver 2 for 3 (2 singles), and scored; Lucas Vogt 1 for 3 (double) and scored twice; Will Gatzemeyer 2 for 3 (2 singles) and scored all 3 RBI’s; HunterFerguson 1 for 3 (single); and Jaxon Maise 1 for 3 (single).
Zach Hegge went all 7 innings facing 25 batters throwing 51 strikes in 66 pitches striking out 6, walked 3 and allowed no runs on one hit.
Vs. DCB
R H E L
Pender Post 55 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 1 7 2 10
DCB 2-0-0-1-1-0-x 4 4 2 8
With the Pender victory over BDS they earned the right for a rematch with DCB in the State tournament championship game. If Pender were to win they would force a second game with the undefeated DCB team.
Pender’s Lucas Vogt had a 1-out single in the top of the first inning, but was left stranded on base. The bottom of the inning DCB struck scoring two runs. Their leadoff batter was hit by the pitcher followed by a walk. Another hit batter loaded the bases with no outs. An RBI single followed and another hit batter scored another run. The next batter hit into a double play to the pitcher, who threw home for one out, then went to first base for the second out. A ground out to shorts stop ended the inning.
DCB added another run in the bottom of the 4thinning with the lead runner reaching base on an error. He scored on a 2-out fielder’s choice hit. After 4 innings DCB led 3-0. In the bottom of the 5thinning DCB made the score 4-0 after receiving a 1-out walk followed by a batter reaching base on an error and a hit batter. The run scored on an error.
Pender finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the 7thinning with Brady Oliver receiving a walk followed by a single by Lucas Vogt and an RBI single by Will Gatzemeyer. But two ground outs to third base ended the game.
Pender had opportunities to score having left 10 runners on base. They scored one run on 7 hits and had 2 error. DCB had 4 runs on 4 hits, had 2 errors and left 8 runners on base.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were Brady Oliver 1 for 2 (single) and scored; Lucas Vogt 2 for 4 (2 singles); Will Gatzemeyer 1 for 4 (single) and had the lone RBI; Hunter Ferguson 2 for 4 (single/double); and Nolan Ostrand 1 for 2 (single).
Chris Rutar went 4 1/3 innings facing 24 batters striking out 3, walked 2 and allowed 4 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits. Eric Schopke went 1 2/3 innings striking out one, walked one and allowed no runs on no hits.
Congratulations to the Pender Senior Legion team for claiming the runner-up plaque and medals at the Class C State Tournament.
