The Pender Senior Legion baseball team traveled to West Point and suffered a heartbreaking loss to West Point, who came from behind to steal the win.
Pender came to the plate first. They had a late rally with two outs. Devin Hegge singled to centerfield and Nathan Breitbart reached base on an error. Jaxon Maise doubled, scoring both runs. Zach Hegge reached base on an error. West Point had two batters reach base on walk and were left stranded. After one inning Pender led 2-0.
The second inning Caleb Trimble led off with a single to right field. Chase Rutar bunted and reached base on an error. Nolan Belt and Austin Roth walked and Pender came away with another run. West Point led off the bottom of the inning reaching base on a walk followed by a single. After one our they scored a run on a sacrifice flyout to centerfield. After 2 innings Pender led 3-1.
No more scoring came until the bottom of the 5th inning as West Point’s leadoff batter reached base being hit by the pitcher followed by a walk. A double scored a run. Two batters walked and with two outs they got a single, scoring two runs, and giving West Point the lead for the first time in the game 4-3.
The top of the 6th inning Pender went down in order. West Point led off the bottom of the inning with the leadoff batter was hit by the pitcher followed by a walk. They had an RBI double and an RBI single to extend West Point’s lead 6-3 going into the final inning.
Pender had one more comeback and try to tie the game. Nathan Breitbart led off with a walk. Zach Hegge singled with one out. That was followed by an RBI single by Spencer Rabbass. Caleb Trimble and Chase Rutar reached base on a fielder’s choice. They had the go-ahead run standing on first base when the final out was made. The final score was West Point 6, Pender 4.
Pender had 5 hits, scoring 3 runs with one error. West Point had 5 hits, 6 runs and 3 errors.
Hitting for Pender were: Devin Hegge, who was 1 for 3, reached base on a fielder’s choice, walked and scored a run; Nathan Breitbart reached base on an error, walked and scored twice; Jaxon Maise was 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI’s; Zach Hegge was 1 for 3, walked and reached base on an error; Spencer Rabbass was 2 for 4 and had an RBI; and Caleb Trimble was 1 for 3 and scored.
Chase Rutar pitched one full inning and started the 2nd inning striking out one, walking 3 and allowing 1 run off one hit. Jaxon Maise went 3 2/3 innings, striking out 4, walking 4 and allowing 3 runs off 2 hits.
