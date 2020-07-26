WPHD 1-1-1-0-0-0-0 3
Pender 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1
The Pender Sr. Legion team hosted the Wisner-Pilger Howells Dodge (WPHD) team last Thursday. They came up short in a tough defensive game.
WPHD led off the top of the 1st inning with the first batter being hit by the pitcher and a 1-out single scoring a run. In the bottom of the inning Devin Hegge reached base on an error with 2-outs. That was followed by Jaxon Maise with a double. But the inning ended with two runners stranded on base.
The top of the 2nd inning WPHD singled with 1-out followed by a batter reaching base on an error scoring their second run for the game. They added another run in the top of the 3rd inning. Dylan Vogt and Chris Rutar singled in the 2nd inning and Devin Hegge singled in the 3rd inning with all being left stranded on base.
Nolan Belt singled to centerfield with one out in the bottom of the 5th inning. He scored on a 2-out single to left field scoring the first and only run for Pender.
Scorers and hitters for Pender were: Nolan Belt was 1 for 4 and scored; Austin Roth was 1 for 3 and walked; Devin Hegge was 1 for 4; Devin Hegge was 2 for 4 and had an RBI; Jaxon Maise was 1 for 4 including a double and had an RBI; Zach Hegge was 1 for 3 with a double; Dylan Vogt was 1 for 3; and Chris Rutar was 1 for 3.
Chris Rutar went 4 innings on the mound striking out 7, walked none and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits. Nolan Belt went the final 3 innings striking out 3, walked one and allowed no runs on no hits.
