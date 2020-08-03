Pender 2-0-0-1-3-0-0 6
Wakefield 0-4-2-0-5-0-x 11
The Pender Sr. Legion baseball team lost to Wakefield in the late game on Friday night.
Pender led off the top of the first inning with Nolan Belt leading off with a triple, but was picked off going home. Austin Roth walked and scored on an RBI double by Devin Hegge. Hegge scored on a passed ball.
Wakefield scored 4 runs in the bottom of the second inning scoring on and RBI bunt, an RBI single and a 2 RBI triple. They added 2 more runs in the bottom of the third inning to go up 6-2.
The top of the fourth inning Nathan Breitbarth led off the inning with a walked and scored on a passed ball.
The top of the 5th inning Pender led off with Nolan Belt and Austin Roth walking. Devin Hegge flew out to center field scoring a run and Nathan Breitbarth had a 2 RBI double. Going into the bottom of the 5th inning Pender was tied 6-6 with Wakefield. The bottom of the inning things went south for Pender as they scored 5 runs on 4 walks, a hit batter and an error.
Going into the 6th inning Pender trailed 11-6 and that was how the game ended.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were: Nolan Belt was 1 for 1 with a double, walked 3 times and scored; Austin Roth walked 3 times and scored twice; Devin Hegge was 2 for 4 with a double, scored and had an RBI; Jaxon Maise was 1 for 3, walked and scored; Nathan Breitbarth was 1 for 3, walked, scored and had 2 RBI’s; and Chris Rutar was 1 for 3 with a double.
Jaxon Maise started on the mound and went one inning walking 3, hit 2 batters and allowed 3 runs on one hit; Devin Hegge went 2 innings striking out 2 and allowed 4 runs on 6 hits. Chris Rutar went 2 innings striking out 2, walked 6, hit a batter and allowed 5 runs on one hit. Brennan Ferguson went one inning striking out one, walked one and allowed no runs on no hits.
