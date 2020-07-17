Vs. Ponca (6/24)
H R E L
Pender 0-0-1-0-1-1-0 2 5 1 4
Ponca 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 1 2 6
This was a tough defensive game. Pender finally broke the ice in the top of the 3rd inning with Caleb Trimble's reaching base on a fielder’s choice and scoring on a Nathan Breitbarth RBI double.
The there was no scoring until the top of the 6th inning. Devin Hegge reached base on a single and scored on an RBI Single by Zach Hegge.
The defense held and Pender went away with the 2-0 win.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were: Caleb Trimble reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored; Nathan Breitbarth was 1 for 3 with a double, had an RBI and stole one base.; Devin Hegge was 2 for 3 with double, scored and stole a base; Jaxon Maise was 1 for 3 with a double and stole a base; Zach Hegge was 1 for 3 and had an RBI.
Chris Rutar went 6.67 innings striking out 13, walked 2, hit 3 batters and allowed no earned runs on one hit.
Vs. Arlington (6/25)
H R E L
Pender 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 1 4 0 3
Arlington 0-0-0-1-0-2-x 3 5 1 9
The Arlington game was a battle to the end. Arlington scored first in the bottom of 4th inning with a lead off single and scored on a hit batter with bases loaded.
Pender got on the board in the top of the 6th inning with Nolan Belt walking with 2 outs and scored on an error. Arlington scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th innings on 2 walks and a 2 RBI single.
In the top of the 7th Pender went down in order and suffered the 1-3 loss.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were: Nathan Breitbarth was 1 for 1; Nolan Belt walked, scored and stole a base. Devin Hegge was 1 for 3; Zach Hegge was 1 for 3; and Chris Rutar was 1 for 3 and had a stolen base.
Zach Hegge went 5 innings on the mound facing 23 batters striking out 8, walked 3, hit a batter and allowed one earned run on 4 hits. Nolan Belt went one inning facing 7 batters striking out 3, walked 3 and allowed 2 earned runs on one hit.
Vs. Logan View (7/8)
H R E L
Pender 0-0-1-0-0-0-5 6 5 3 11
Logan View 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 0 4 8
This was a hard-fought game to the last inning. There was no scoring until the 3rd inning when Pender scored in the top of the inning. Nolan Belt led off being hit by the pitcher and scored on a sacrifice out by Jaxon Maise.
The top of the 7th inning Pender rallied just short of batting around the order. Nathan Breitbarth led off with a walk. Chris Rutar reached base on an error. Nolan Belt singled followed by an RBI single by Austin Roth. Devin Hegge reached base on an error. Zach Hegge walked scoring a run and Spencer Rabbass flew out to centerfield scoring another run.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were: Nolan Belt was 1 for 3, hit by the pitch, scored, had an RBI and stole a base; Austin Roth was 2 for 5, scored and had an RBI; Devin Hegge was 1 for 3, hit by the pitcher, reached base on an error, scored and stole a base; Jaxon Maise was hit by the pitcher, had an RBI and stole a base; Zach Hegge walked twice, had an RBI and stole a base; Spencer Rabbass walked, scored and had an RBI; and Brennan Ferguson was 1 for 1.
Zach Hegge went the 6 innings facing 24 batters striking out 13, walked one, hit one batter and allowed no earned runs on no hits; Jaxon Maise went one inning facing 5 batters, walked one batter, hit a batter and allowed no earned runs on no hits.
