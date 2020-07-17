Ponca (6/24)
The Pender Jr. Legion team opened their season with Ponca on June 24.
R H E L
Pender 5-1-0-5-0-x-x 11 4 1 7
Ponca 1-0-1-1-0-x-x 3 6 4 6
Pender’s bats were alive getting 11 hits during the game while 11 batters received walks and 4 batters reached base on errors, scoring 11 runs. Ponca had 6 hits, with 4 batters walking, scoring 3 runs.
Hitting for Pender were: Caleb Trimble 1 for 3, scored twice, walked, had an RBI and stole 2 bases; Avery Overfelt walked twice, reached base on error twice and stole 2 bases; Nathan Breitbarth walked, had sacrifice fly and sacrifice out and had an RBI: Spencer Rabbass was 1 for 3, scored and had 2 stolen bases; Brennan Ferguson walked, reached base on an error and scored twice; Dillon Olson walked twice, reached base on an error, scored twice and had 5 stolen bases; and Chase Hoffmeister walked 3 times, scored and stole a base.
Spencer Rabbass went 3 innings on the mount striking out 4, walked 3 and allowed one earned run on 4 hits. Dillon Olson went 2 innings striking out one, walked one, hit a batter and allowed 1 earned run on 2 hits.
Arlington (6/25)
Pender faced Arlington the next night, and had a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the 7th inning where Arlington scored twice. Pender won their second game of the season 5-2. Arlington had a problem bringing runners to score as they left 13 stranded on base.
R H E L
Pender 0-0-3-0-1-0-1 5 8 1 7
Arlington 0-0-0-0-0-0-2 2 5 0 13
There was no scoring in this game until the top of the 3rd inning. Dillon Olson led off with a single up the center of the field followed by a walk to Caleb Tribble. With one out Nathan Breitbarth had an RBI single up the middle. Spencer Rabbass had double to centerfield scoring two runs.
The top of the 5th inning Dillon Olson led off again with a single and scored on a single by Avery Overfelt with one out. Nathan Breitbarth walked and Spencer Rabbass singled, but both were left stranded on base.
The top of the 7th inning, Avery Overfelt was hit by the pitcher to start the inning. Spencer Rabbass singled to right field. Overfelt scored to give Pender a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the final inning.
Arlington scored two runs with two outs on a single and 4 walks. The final score was Pender coming out victorious 5-2 for the third win of the season.
Hitting and scoring for Pender were: Avery Overfelt was 2 for 3. Was hit by the pitcher, scored once, had an RBI and stole 2 bases; Nathan Breitbarth was 1 for 2, walked twice, scored once and had and RBI; Spencer Rabbass was 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and had an RBI; and Dillon Olson was 2 for 3 and scored twice.
Nathan Breitbarth went 5 innings facing 24 batters striking out 7, walked 4 and allowed 2 earned runs on4 hits. Dillon Olson went 1 2/3 innings facing 11 batters striking out one, walked 4 and allowed 2 earned runs on one hit. Caleb Trimble came in and faced one batter throwing 2 pitches and getting the out to finish the game.
Wayne (7/1)
Pender got their third win of the season in a tight game with Wayne and prevailing 2-1.
R H E L
Pender 0-0-0-0-2-0-0 2 5 1 7
Wayne 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1 4 1 5
There was no scoring until Wayne put one across the plate in the bottom of the 3rd inning. They scored with 2-outs on a single followed by a double.
That lead held until the top of the 5th inning when Pender got on the board. Michael Cooney led off the inning receiving a walk. He stole second base and scored on a wild pitch. With 1-out Avery Overfelt was hit by the pitcher followed by a bunt single. Nathan Breitbarth was intentionally walked to load the bases. Overfelt scored the lead run on a passed ball.
That rounded the scoring for the game as Pender held on to win 2-1.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were: Avery Overfelt was hit by the pitcher and scored; Dillon Olson was 1 for 3 and walked; Zach Hegge was 2 for 3; Jacob Bruns was 1 for 3 with a double; Michael Cooney was 1 for 2, walked and scored.
Zach Hegge went 6 innings striking out 13, walked one and allowed one earned run on 4 hits. Spencer Rabbass came in to finish the game for one inning striking out one, no walks and allowed no runs on no hits.
With the win Pender had over West Point on Thursday, reported in last week’s paper, they are off to a 4-0 start on the season.
Hooper-Scribner (7/8)
Pender picked up their 5th win of the season with a win over Hooper-Scribner in Hooper.
R H E L
Pender 0-3-1-4 8 11 1 4
Hooper-Scribner 0-0-2-0 2 2 0 3
Pender hit the scoreboard in the top of the 2nd inning. Spencer Rabbass led off the inning with a single down the middle followed by an RBI double to left field by Brennan Ferguson. Jacob Bruns had a single to left field. Michael Cooney had a sacrifice ground out scoring a run. Chase Hoffmeister was hit by the pitcher. Avery Overfelt had an RBI single and Pender went into the bottom of the inning leading 3-0.
The top of the 3rd inning Pender added another score. Nathan Breitbarth led off with a walk and scored on a sacrifice out by Brennan Ferguson. The bottom of the inning Hooper-Scribner got on the scoreboard reaching base on an error followed by two walks, a 2-run double. After 3 innings Pender led 4-2.
The top of the 4th inning Pender led off with a 1-out double by Braxton Volk followed by an RBI Single by Chase Hoffmeister. Avery Overfelt walked and Dillon Olson got a single. Michael Cooney had a 2 RBI single down the middle. Spencer Rabbass had an RBI Single and the inning was retired with Hooper-Scribner going down, leaving one stranded on base. Pender took the win 8-2.
Hitting and scoring for Pender were: Avery Overfelt was 2 for 2 including a double, walked, scored and had an RBI; Dillon Olson was 1 for 2 and walked; Nathan Breitbarth walked and scored; Spencer Rabbass was 2 for 3 and scored; Brennan Ferguson was 2 for 3 including a double, scored and had 3 RBI’s; Jacob Bruns was 1 for 3 and scored; Michael Cooney was 1 for 2, scored and had 3 RBI’s; Braxton Volk was 1 for 2 including a double and scored; and Chase Hoffmeister was 1 for 1, scored and had an RBI.
Dillon Olson went one innings striking out one and allowed no runs on no hits. Avery Overfelt went one inning striking out one, walked on and allowed no runs on no hits. Jacob Bruns went one inning striking out 2 and allowed one run on one hit. Brennan Ferguson went one innings striking out one and allowed no earned runs on one hit.
Wakefield
The Pender Junior Legion remain undefeated at 6-0 after a win over Wakefield at Pender.
R H E L
Wakefield 1-3-0-0-1 5 9 4 3
Pender 7-2-8-0-x 17 9 0 6
Wakefield scored first in the top of the 1st inning on a single a sacrifice out. But Pender lit up the score board, batting around the order plus two scoring 7 runs.
Pender scored 3 in the top of the second inning 5 singles and a walk. Pender answered back with a single by Nathan Breitbarth and Spencer Rabbass walked. Both runners scored before the inning ended.
Pender erupted for another 8 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. So, after 3 innings Pender led 17-4. Wakefield added one run in the bottom of the 4th inning leaving two stranded on base.
Hitting and scoring for Pender were: Dillon Olson was 2 for 3, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Braxton Volk was 1 for 4, scored and had an RBI; Nathan Breitbarth was 1 for 2, walked twice and scored 3 times; Spencer Rabbass was 2 for 3, scored 3 times and had 3 RBI’s; Zach Hegge walked twice and scored twice; Brennan Ferguson reached base on an error and scored; Jacob Bruns was 2 for 3 including a double, walked, scored and had an RBI; Michael Cooney was 1 for 3, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Chase Hoffmeister was hit by the pitcher twice and scored twice; and Avery Overfelt reached base on an error and scored.
Spencer Rabbass went 4 innings striking out one, walked 2 and allowed 4 earned runs on 6 hits. Jacob Bruns went part of an inning and allowed an earned run.
