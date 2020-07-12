Pender 1-0-0-0-4-1-3 9
The Pender Jr. Legion traveled to West Point last week and came away with a with a win.
Pender Juniors came to the plate first. Caleb Trimble, Avery Overfelt and Nathan Breitbart walked. They were followed by Spencer Robbass reaching base on a fielder’s choice. Zach Hegge had a sacrifice flyout to deep centerfield scoring a run. In the bottom of the inning West Point went down in order.
The top of the 5th inning Michael Cooney reached base on a walk. Dillon Olson singled and scored on a passed ball. Caleb Trimble had an RBI single. Avery Overfelt was hit by the pitcher. Spencer Robbins had an RBI single. Going into the bottom of the 5thinning Pender led 5-0. The bottom of the inning the leadoff batter for West Point reached base on an error and scored on a sacrifice ground out. That would be the lone run for West Point.
The to of the 6th inning Brennan Ferguson reached base on an error and scored on a sacrifice out by Chase Hoffmeister.
In the top of the 7th inning Avery Overfelt singled and stole second base. With one out, Spencer Robbass reached base on an error scoring a run. Zach Hegge was hit by the pitcher. Michael Cooney walked followed by Chase Hoffmeister reaching base on an error and scoring a run. Dillon Olson reached base on an error scoring another run. They batted around the order scoring 3 more runs and left the bases loaded. The final score was an 9-1 win for the Pender Juniors.
Unofficially Pender had 9 runs on 4 hits and committed one error. West Point had one run on one hit and committed 7 errors.
Hitters for Pender were: Caleb Trimble was 1 for 4, walked, scored and had an RBI; Avery Overfelt was 1 for 2, walked, hit by the pitcher and scored twice; Spencer Robbass was 1 for 4, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Brennan Ferguson reached base on an error and scored; Michael Cooney walked and scored; Chase Hoffmeister reached base on an error and had 2 RBI’s; and Dillon Olson was 1 for 4, reached base on an error twice, scored and had an RBI.
Nathan Breitbart went 6 innings on the mound striking out 12, walking one and allowing one run on one hit. Avery Overfelt went the final inning striking out one, walking one and allowing no runs on no hits.
