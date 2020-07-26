The Pender Junior Legion hosted the Wisner-Pilger Howells Dodge (WPHD) baseball team last Thursday night. The team came into the game undefeated on the season. The night was not a good night for the Pender team as their bats just could not get going.
Zach Hegge kept the WPHD off the boards in the 10 batters he faced only allowing 2 runners on base and allowing no runs.
In the third inning WPHD doubled followed by a single to score the first run of the game. Pender only had 7 batters reach base getting only 4 hits for the game. WPHD scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th innings as they went around the rotation with 9 batters coming to the plate for the inning.
Hitters for Pender were: Volk was 1 for 3; Brennan Ferguson was 2 for 3; and Jacob Bruns was 1 for 3.
Zach Hegge went 2 2/3 innings on the mound striking out 7, walked none and allowed no runs on one hit. Avery Overfelt went 2 2/3 innings striking out 2, walked 3 and allowed one run on 3 hits. Spencer Rabbass finished the game going 1 2/3 innings striking out 3, walked none, hit a batter and allowed 3 runs on 4 hits.
(0) comments
