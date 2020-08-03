Pender 3-0-2-2-4-0-0 11
Wakefield 0-0-2-1-4-0-3 10
The Pender Junior Legion traveled to Wakefield for a game Friday night and managed to hold on for an 11-10 win.
Pender came to the plate first with Avery Overfelt leading off with a walk followed by a bunt single by Chase Hoffmeister. Spencer Rabbass had a 1-out RBI single. Brennan Ferguson had a 2-out RBI single.
In the third inning Spencer Rabbass led off with a walk. Zach Hegge had a sacrifice groundout for an RBI. Jake Bruns had a double with 2-outs and scored. The bottom of the inning Wakefield got on the scoreboard leading off with a double and a hit batter followed by two sacrifice outs scoring runs.
The fourth inning Pender added 2 runs with Chase Hoffmeister leading off with a single but was put out on fielder’s choice hit by Nathan Breitbarth. Zach Hegge had an RBI double and scored on an RBI single by Jake Bruns. Wakefield added another run in the bottom of the inning. Pender led 7-3 after 4 innings.
Pender rallied in the 5th inning. With the bases loaded Zach Hegge had a 2 RBI single and Brennan Ferguson had a 2 RBI double. Wakefield scored 4 runs in the bottom of the inning.
Wakefield fell one short of going around the order in the bottom of the 7th inning scoring 3 more runs as they fell short with Pender holding on to the one-point win.
Hitters and scorers for Pender were: Avery Overfelt walked, was hit twice by the pitcher and scored twice; Chase Hoffmeister was 2 for 5 and scored; Nathan Breitbarth was 2 for 5, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored twice; Spencer Rabbass was 1 for 4, walked, reached base on an error, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Zach Hegge was 2 for 5, scored twice and 3 RBI’s; Brennan Ferguson was 2 for 3, hit by the pitcher , scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; and Jake Bruns was 1 for 4, scored and had an RBI.
Jake Bruns started on the mound for Pender and went 4 innings striking out one, no walks, hit a batter and allowed 3 runs on 2 hits. Avery Overfelt went 1/3 of an inning walking 3 and allowed 4 runs on one hit; Spencer Rabbass went 2 2/3 innings striking out one, walked one and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits. Jake Bruns got the win.
