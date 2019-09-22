Eight offensive possessions yielded eight touchdowns as BRLD beat Crofton 58-22, last Friday. On a night that they could not be stopped the Wolverines rolled up 516 total yards and recorded 23 first downs.
After winning the coin toss Coach Maresh chose to receive. The Wolverines took nine plays to cover 74 yards. Will Gatzemeyer had runs of 12 and 22 to cross mid-field. Kobe Lyons followed with rushes to move the ball to the Crofton 23. On fourth down Gatzemeyer hooked up with Braxton Bargmann for a 13 yard touchdown. Lyons ran the PAT as BRLD led 8-0 with 3:43 gone in the game.
The Warriors countered with a drive their own. They started at their 37 and took 6 plays to score. Three passes accounted for 53 of their yards. Quarterback Andy Knapp rushed over from the five. The PAT kick was blocked.
"We knew from film review that they were a capable passing team," said Coach Maresh. "We were blitzing and did not get to the quarterback and he found the open receiver."
BRLD used nine plays on their next drive. They started with a holding penalty as Crofton held receiver Jaxon Johnson. He later caught an 18 yarder and capped the drive with a 30 yard pass in the end zone.
The defense stuffed the Warriors as they went three and out. A 15 yard punt gave the ball to BRLD at their 44 with 0:17 left in the quarter. The quarter ended with Gatzemeyer running for 13 yards. On the first play of then second quarter Will finished the drive with a 44 yard run. Dylan Beutler caught the PAT for a 22-6 lead.
Crofton went in reverse on the next possession. A third down pass loss eleven yards as Jaxon Johnson smelled out a screen pass and dropped him in the back field. BRLD took a punt at their 49 and used nine plays to score. Lyons scored from seven out and Johnson caught the PAT.
Crofton used a 27 yard pass to Austin Tramp to set up a second first half score. Knapp plowed over from the 2 and Allen added the PAT.
With 1:11 left in the second quarter the Wolverines covered 76 yards for their fifth score of the half. Will Gatzemeyer broke loose for 50 yards on a fourth down play. Beutler caught a 14yard TD with eleven second to play. Gatzemeyer added the PAT for a 38-14 half time lead.
Crofton started the second half off with a pair of turnovers. The Wolverines quickly added two more TDs.
The Warriors fumbled on the first play and Tyler Vavra recovered. Crofton had a good start on the defense with a sack of Gatzemeyer, but a pass to Johnson on third down netted 23 yards as it took 5 tacklers to bring down the big tight end. Gatzemeyer scored on the next play from the five.
After Gatzemeyer intercepted a Warrior pass at the fifty it took only one play to score. Kobe Lyons scooted down the left sidelines for a 50 yard TD and BRLD was up 50-14 with 8:15 to play.
Crofton mounted one last scoring drive. They went 70 yards in fourteen snaps. Knapp scored his third touchdown of the night on the first play of the fourths quarter. He carried from the one.
Will Gatzemeyer brought his rushing total to 240 yards with his third touchdown run of the game. A 37 yard pass to Bargmann preceded his 29 burst to the end zone. When Lyons added then PAT, BRLD led 58-22 with 8:13 to play.
Seniors Will Gatzemeyer and Jaxon Johnson both dominated the team's stats. Will was sensational on offense with 399 total yards. Jaxon had his best night receiving with 5 catches for 80 yards. His fourth down one hand snag was one for the replays. Both had 11 tackles. Jaxon had 3 TFLS and a sack.
The Wolverines will be on the road then next two weeks. Both teams are rated. Norfolk Catholic is winless as they have faced three rated teams and come up short. Coach Bellar was faced with a rebuilding year, but is respected with a number six rating. Yutan is 3-0 as the young team has beaten three winless teams and sits at number nine in the World-Herald poll.
Crofton (0-3) 6 8 0 8 -22
BRLD(3-0) 14 24 12 8 -58
BRLD Crofton
First Downs 23 13
Rushing Yards 33/357 34/112
Passing Yards 159 137
Total Yards 516 249
Passes 12/19-0 10/15-1
Fumbles/Lost 0/0 2/1
Penalties 4/25 6/45
Punts 0 2/27
Passing: Gatzemeyer 12/19 159 yds. 3 TDs
Rushing: Gatzemeyer 17/ 240yds. 3 TDs; Lyons 13/ 100 yds. 2 TDs.; Cooney 1/ 9 yds.; Ronnfeldt 2/ 8 yds
Receiving: Johnson 5 / 80 yds. 1 TD; Bargmann 6/ 64 yds. 1 TD; Beutler 1m15 yds. 1TD
Tackles: Gatzemeyer 11, Johnson 11, Petersen 10, Gus Gomez 10, Vavra 7, Ronnfeldt 5, Bargmann 4, Briggs 2, Beutler 2, K Henneman 3, K Gomez 2, Kramer 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.