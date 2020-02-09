The O-C Knights traveled to Wisner this past weekend to take part in the East Husker Conference Tournament and celebrated another team member reaching a milestone victory. Jarron Metzler earned his 100th career victory in the 1st round with a pin on his way to a conference championship at 182lbs. The Knights would crown 3 other conference champions on the day helping the team to a 5th place finish of the 14 East Husker members that have wrestling.
Metzler used 4 pins on the day to set himself up in the championship against Trevor Schumacher of Howells-Dodge. Schumacher, rated in Class D, held a 2-0 advantage over Metzler in previous meetings but this was a different day. Metzler opened up a tight match by putting Schumacher on his back twice and walked off the mat with a 9-4 victory and his 2nd conference title.
Teammate and practice partner Tom Maline competed at 170lbs and joined Metzler as a conference champion. Maline recorded 2 pins and a tight 6-3 decision over Ian Virka of North Bend to reach the final against familiar foe Wyatt Hegemann of Howells-Dodge. The two wrestlers were 1-1 on the season so this would prove to be the rubber match. Malines’s stellar defense kept the match tight throughout but a takedown late in the 3rd period handed the conference championship to Maline.
Two more practice partners would stand atop the conference podium in Trenton Arlt at 106lbs and Carter Bousquet at 113lbs. Arlt racked up 4 pins on the day and a technical fall decision to dominate his bracket. His finals match pitted him against Jacob McGee of Logan View. Forty seconds into the 2nd period, Arlt hit a reversal and caught McGee on his back for the fall giving him his 2nd conference title. Bousquet’s path to a conference crown went a little differently. Bousquet would drop a match in overtime early in the tournament but came back to face familiar foe Ryder Keenan of Logan View in his final match. Bousquet had lost two tight matches to him in the past week. This time it was Bousquet’s turn. He controlled the match from start to finish wrestling mainly on his feet to frustrate Keenan and pull out a satisfying 6-2 victory. This set up a 3 way tie with Bousquet winning the tiebreaker and making him a conference champion in his freshman season.
Strong starts on the day for both Lucas Hilliard at 138lbs and Tavis Uhing at 145lbs helped them both to a 4th place finish on the day. Both would pin their first two opponents setting them up for their placement in the tournament. Also earning a 4th place medal was Landon Hilliard at 195lbs. Hilliard continues to show great improvement and attitude as he gamely takes on much more experienced wrestlers.
Laurence Brands would once again find himself in a stacked bracket at 220lbs. His 6th place finish would come with a 1st period pin to his credit.
The Knights have one final tune-up before hosting the District on February 14-15. They travel to Pender on Friday, Feburary 7 to take part in the Pender Duals.
