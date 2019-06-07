Wisner 5-5-0-0 10
O-C 10’s 5-4-0-2 11
The Oakland-Craig 10 & Under team opened their season Thursday with Wisner coming to town. The Rockets pulled the game out in the bottom of the 4thinning to take the 11-10 win.
Myesha Larson had her debut at pitching as the starting pitcher for O-C. Both teams scored the maximum points in the opening inning leaving the score tied 5-5. Wisner scored 5 in the top of the 2ndinning and O-C scored 4 and trailed 9-10 after two innings.
Hilary Ray came in relief for the final two innings shutting down Wisner only facing 7 batters allowing one to reach base on a walk. She struck out 5, walked one and allowed no runs on not hits.
The Rockets came up in the bottom of the 4thinning trailing by one. After one out, Gracie Klausen, Brylee Ahrens, Cadence Johansen and Lily Petersen walked followed by an RBI single by Marysa Moseman and Brinley Eriksen reaching base on an error scoring the winning run.
Hitters and scorers were Marysa Moseman going 1 for 2, hit by the pitcher twice, scored twice and had an RBI; Hilary Ray was 2 for 2, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Myesha Larson was 2 for 3, scored twice and had an RBI; Madeline Pearson reached base on an error, scored and had an RBI; Gracie Klausen walked 3 times and scored, Brylee Ahrens walked and scored; and Ellinor Johnson was hit by the pitcher and scored.
