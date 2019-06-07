Homer 0-0-0-1 1
O-C Ponies 8-4-4-x 16
The Oakland-Craig Ponies won their second game of the season rolling up 16 runs to win by the 15 run rule after 4 innings las Wednesday night against Homer in Craig.
Homer led off in the top of the 1stinning going down in order. O-C started banging them right off the bat. Connor Guill led off with a triple. Carter Bousquet followed with an RBI single. Carson Thomsen had an RBI single and scored on a passed ball. Tavis Uhing walked and Dom Richter had a 1-out RBI double. Luke Richards walked but was put out taking home. Brayden Selk reached base on a 3rdstrike drop and LJ McNeill walked. Guill got his second hit of the innings scoring another run. At the end of the 1stinning O-C led 8-0.
Homer left two on base in the top of the 2ndinning. O-C continued scoring in the bottom of the inning. Tavis Uhing had a single and JT Brands reached base on an error. Dom Richter had an RBI single. O-c Added 4 more runs in the inning.
They scored four more times in the bottom of the 3rdinning. Carter Bouquet, Silas Nelson and Landon Hilliard walked. JT Brands had a 3 RBI double reaching third on an error. Luke Richards reached base on an error and scored another run.
In the top of the 4thinning Homer led off with a single followed by an RBI Single. But the next 3 batters were put out to end the game.
Hitters and scorers for O-C were Connor Guill going 2 for 2 including a triple, scored twice and jad an RBI. Carter Bousquet was 1 for 2, walked scored twice and had an RBI; Carson Thomsen was 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI; Tavis Uhing was 1 for 1, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; JT Brands was 1 for 3, reached base on an error, scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; LJ McNeill was 1 for 1, walked, scored twice and was hit by the pitcher; Luke Richards reached base on an error, walked and had an RBI; Dom Richter was 2 for 2 including a double, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Brayden Selk reached base on an error, walked twice and score twice; Silas Nelson walked and scored and Landon Hilliard walked and score.
Luke Richards went 3 innings on the mound striking out 3, walked 2 and allowed no runs on one hit. Emmit Johnson went the final inning striking out 2 and allowed one run on 2 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.