The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights travelled to Pender to begin the Northeast Nebraska Jean Groth Volleyball Classic on Thursday night.
Vs. Wakefield
Wak 17-15 0
O-C 25-25 2
The Lady Knights led off the serving with Ashten Rennerfeldt serving up 3 points. Josie Richards had a 4-point run to put O-C up 10-5. The two teams went back and forth on serves for a while until Shea Johnson served the winning point to take the first set.
The second set the Lady Knights broke the Wakefield serve and Laryn Johnson served up 3 more points to give O-C a 4-0 lead. Josie Richards had a short run, followed by Bailey Helzer serving a 4 point run and Maycie Johnson adding a 3-point service run to put O-C up 16-6. Ashten Rennerfeldt capped of the win with a kill to end the set and the match 2-0.
Baily Helzer led the team with 24 attacks at the net with 13 kills. Maycie Johnson had 12 attacks with 2 kills, Shea Johnson had 12 attacks with 4 kills, Ashten Rennerfeldt had 11 attacks with 3 kills, Makenna Pearson had 6 attacks with 2 kills and Josie Richards had 4 attacks with 2 kills. Josie Richards and Makenna Pearson had a block assist.
Shea Johnson led the team with 9 digs followed by Bailey Helzer with 8, Josie Richards with 7, Maycie Johnson and Ashten Rennerfeldt each had 5 digs, Laryn Johnson had 4 digs and Makenna Pearson had 2 digs. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 11 serve receives and Bailey Helzer had 10.
The Lady Knights had a 95% serving efficiency with on 2 serving errors. Wakefield was at 87.1% with 4 serving errors. Bailey Helzer led the team with 11 for 11 on serves with 3 ace serves. Josie Richards was 10 for 10, Maycie Johnson was 8 for 8, Ashten Rennerfeldt and Laryn Johnson were 7 for 8 and Shea Johnson was 4 for 4 on serves. Josie Richards had 21 set assists.
Vs. Pender
Pender 15-15 0
O-C 25-25 2
O-C’s next opponent was the host team Pender. Pender had a 4-3 lead when Bailey Helzer came up and had a 6-point service run to go up 10-4. Shea Johnson had a 3-point run to put the local ladies up 16-6.
The second set O-C started with a 4-point service run by Ashten Rennerfeldt. Pender gained the lead at 14-13 when Josie Richards came up with a 5-point service run and Johnna Peterson came in and served out the set with a 4-point run to take the set 25-18.
The Lady Knights struggled a bit on serving efficiency with only 85.7%. They had 7 serving errors for the match. Bailey Helzer was 11 of 12 with 2 ace serves, Josie Richards was 8 of 9, Ashten Rennerfeldt was 6 of 7, Shea Johnson was 6 for 6, Johnna Peterson and Maycie Johnson were 4 for 4 and Laryn Johnson was 3 of 5. Josie Richards had 18 set assists.
Bailey Helzer had 17 attacks at the net with 7 kills, Makenna Pearson had 11 attacks with 5 kills, Maycie Johnson had 10 attacks with 4 kills, Ashten Rennerfeldt had 10 attacks with 5 kills, Josie Richards had 3 attacks with one kill and Marissa Mulder had one attack with one kill. Bailey Helzer and Maycie Johnson had one block assist.
Ashten Rennerfeldt had 7 digs to lead the team. Shea Johnson had 5 digs, Johnna Peterson, Bailey Helzer and Laryn Johnson each had 4 digs. Bailey Helzer had 9 serve receives, Ashten Rennerfeldt had 7 and Maycie Johnson had 6 serve receives.
Vs. Lutheran High Northeast
O-C 22-13 0
LHNE 25-25 2
The Lady Knights went into Saturday morning in the Gold Division (Championship Division) with Lutheran High Northeast (4-0), North Bend Central (4-0) and West Point-Beemer (4-0). The O-C girls started out with the first game on Saturday morning at 8:30. Lutheran High came into the day rated #1 in Class C2. Oakland-Craig was 3-0 and #6 in Class C1.
Lutheran High jumped to a 6-0 lead that moved to 11-3. But O-C started battling back a short run by Maycie Johnson and a 3-point run by Shea Johnson to bring the score to 10-12. The two teams went back and forth on serves until Bailey Helzer had a 3-point run that tied the set at 19-19. But the Lady Eagles had a 3-point run that put them to set point as they took the first set 25-22.
The second set the two teams started out alternating serves. With O-C trailing 5-6, Lutheran High Northeast had a 3-point run and a 5-point run that put them up 16-6. The Lady Knights could not recover from that as Lutheran High went on to take the set 25-13, handing the Lady Knights their first loss of the season 2-0 in sets.
The Lady Knights had 83.3% serving efficiency with 6 serving errors. Shea Johnson was 7 for 7 in serves, Bailey Helzer was 7 of 8, Josie Richards was 6 for 6, Laryn Johnson and Maycie Johnson were 4 of 5, and Johnna Peterson was 2 of 3. Josie Richards had 18 set assists.
Bailey Helzer had 26 attacks on the net with 6 kills, Ashten Rennerfeldt had 25 attacks with 6 kills, Maycie Johnson had 13 attacks with 6 kills, Makenna Pearson had 7 attacks with one kill, Shea Johnson had 6 attacks with 2 kills and Josie Richards had 3 attacks with one kill. Josie Richards and Makenna Pearson had a block assist and Richards had a solo block.
Shea Johnson led the team with 10 digs followed by Maycie Johnson with 9, Bailey Helzer with 6, Josie Richards and Ashten Rennerfeldt with 5 each and Laryn Johnson with 3 digs. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 22 serve receives and Bailey Helzer had 12.
Vs. North Bend Central
O-C 25-25 2
NBC 19-22 0
The next opponent for O-C was North Bend Central, who came into the tournament at 4-0 on the season.
The first set opened with O-C breaking NBC’s serve and Laryn Johnson starting with a 3-point run to put O-C up 4-0. Josie Richards extended that to 7-1. The Lady Tigers had a 5-point run to tie the set at 7-7. North Bend went up 14-11. Laryn Johnson came up and had a 4-points service run to put O-C up 19-16. A short run by Josie Richards and the set ended with Baily Helzer serving out the set 25-19.
The second set the two teams went back and forth on serves with no real runs. With O-C leading 8-6 Maycie Johnson, Ashten Rennerfeldt and Laryn Johnson had short runs that put O-C up 17-9. The Lady Tigers battled back to 18-20. With Maycie Johnson serving O-C went up 23-28. NBC had a short run at the end to come to 22-24 as the Lady Knights took the set 25-22 and the set 2-0.
The Lady Knights had a good game serving with 91.7% serving efficiency with 4 serving errors. Laryn Johnson was 13 of 15 in serves with 3 ace serves, Josie Richards was 10 of 11 with one ace serve, Maycie Johnson was 7 for 7 with 2 ace serves, Ashten Rennerfeldt was 6 for 6 with one ace serve, Bailey Helzer was 5 for 5 with one ace serve and Shea Johnson was 3 of 4. Josie Richards had 17 set assists.
Bailey Helzer and Maycie Johnson each had 16 attacks at the net with 7 kills each. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 11 attacks with one kill, and Shea Johnson had 7 attacks with 2 kills. Josie Richards and Makenna Pearson had a block assist.
Ashten Rennerfeldt had 9 digs, Shea Johnson had 7 digs, Bailey Helzer had 6, Laryn Johnson had 4 and Josie Richards had 3 digs. Laryn Johnson had 12 serve receives, Bailey Helzer had 10 serve receives, Ashten Rennerfeldt had 7 and Maycie Johnson had 5.
Vs. West Point-Beemer
O-C 17-25-25 2
WPB 25-22-23 1
West Point-Beemer was O-C’s final opponent of the tournament. The Lady Cadets came into the tournament #10 in Class C1.
O-C broke the Lady Cadets serve and Laryn Johnson led off the serve for O-C and they led 3-0 to start the set. With the O-C leading 5-3 WPB put together a 5-point run to go up 9-5. Shea Johnson had a short run to bring O-C to 9-10. But three short runs by the Lady Cadets put them up 18-11. Josie Richards and Bailey Helzer had short runs but the Lady Cadets took out the set 25-17.
The second set with O-C trailing 3-4, Bailey Helzer and Shea Johnson had short runs to put O-C up 10-6. WPB came back to within one 11-10. Laryn Johnson had a short run to extend the lead to 14-10. WPB came back to tie the set at 14-14. Maycie Johnson had a short run to put O-C back up 20-16. The two teams battled it out to the end with a kill by Bailey Helzer that took the set out 25-22 and tie the match at 1-1.
That forced a third set. West Point-Beemer had a short run early of 4-points to go up 7-4. The Lady Cadets held the lead to 13-11. Josie Richard’s serving put O-C up 14-13. WPB had a short run that put them up 17-14. They extended the lead to 23-19. Then O-C broke the Lady Cadets’ serve and Ashten Rennerfeldt stepped up and served out the set with a 5-point run to take the set 25-23 and the match 2-1. With that win it clinched the runner-up medals for the Lady Knights.
The Lady Knights had a 93.9% efficiency on serving for the match with 4 serving errors. West Point had 91.5% serving efficiency with 6 serving errors. Laryn Johnson was 14 for 14 on serves with an ace serve, Ashten Rennerfeldt was 11 for 11, Shea Johnson was 9 for 9 with an ace serve, Bailey Helzer was 11 of 12 with 3 ace serves, Josie Richards was 10 of 12 with 2 ace serves and Maycie Johnson was 7 of 8 with an ace serve. Josie Richards had 28 set assists.
Bailey Helzer had 56 attacks at the net with 18 kills, Ashten Rennerfeldt had 31 attacks with 6 kills, Shea Johnson had 16 attacks with 4 kills, Maycie Johnson had 14 attacks with 3 kills and Josie Richards had 10 attacks with 3 kills. Makenna Pearson and Shea Johnson had a block assist and Bailey Helzer had 2 solo blocks.
Bailey Helzer led the team with 17 digs. Ashten Rennerfeldt, Shea Johnson and Laryn Johnson were 13 digs each, Maycie Johnson had 12 digs and Josie Richards had 7 digs. Bailey Helzer had 18 serve receives, Maycie Johnson and Ashten Rennerfeldt each had 15 serve receives and Laryn Johnson had 12 serve receives.
Next up
The Lady Knights will be hosting Wisner-Pilger on Thursday night (9/10). Then they will be making the trip to Albion for the Boone Central tournament on Sat. 09/12. Then they travel to Humphrey on Tuesday (9/15).
