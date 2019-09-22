The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Albion this weekend to compete in their 8-team tournament. In this tournament they faced three C1 schools. They defeated Central City and Ord and lost in the finals to #9 in C1 Columbus Lakeview who sits at 8-1 after the tournament. They played Lakeview tough losing in two very close sets, dropping two sets by 2 points each. The Lady Knights were listed as contender for the top 10 in Class C2 last week. This season they stand at 6-4 having gone 3-3 with C1 schools. Their only C2 loss was to 6-2 Wisner-Pilger. This is their second medal won at tournaments in their first two tourneys of the year.
Vs. Central City
The Lady Knights first opponent was Central City in the second game of the day. Central City won the first point of the opening set. Kennedy Benne came up to serve and O-C led 4-1 with her short service run. O-C won the serve making the score 6-6. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 4-point service run and O-C led 10-6. Central City battled back to within one 12-13. Freshman, Laryn Johnson debuted on varsity as a server and did a fine job. She had a short run including an ace serve and with a short run by Kennedy Benne O-C moved ahead 18-13. Josie Richards had a 4-point run and O-C led 23-14. Ashten Rennerfeldt served the winning point to take the first set 25-16.
Central City started with the first two point of the second set. But with O-C leading 4-3 Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 6-point service run to go up 10-3. A short run by Josie Richards put O-C up 19-11. O-C went on to take the set 25-16 again to take the first match 2-1. Laryn Johnson’s debut in serving ended with her going 6 for 6 on successful serves.
Unofficially Bailey Helzer had 9 kills. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 3 ace serves and Laryn Johnson and Josie Richards each had an ace serve.
Vs. Ord
Oakland-Craig moved on to play Ord in the semi-finals. Kennedy Benne got the Lady Knights off to a good start with a 6-point service run including an ace serve. Ord battled bac to within one 5-6. Josie Richards put together a 4-point run and Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 5-point run putting O-C up 17-6. The O-C ladies went on to take the set on an ace serve by Josie Richards to take the first set 25-12.
The second set Ord jumped to a 5-1 lead. They led at 11-9 when O-C won the serve and Josie Richards had a 5-point service run to put O-C up 15-11. A short run by Bailey Helzer put O-C up 19-14. Laryn Johnson had a 3-point service run to take the set out 25-17 and a match win 2-0.
Unofficially Kennedy Benne and Bailey Helzer each had 5 kills. Josie Richards had 5 ace serves and Kennedy Benne and Laryn Johnson each had one ace serve.
Vs. Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Lakeview came into the tournament having one loss and rated #9 in Class C1. The Lady Knights came out motivated as with a 3-point run by Josie Richards and a 4-point service run by Bailey Helzer, O-C jumped to an 11-3 lead. Lakeview had a few short service runs and a 4-point run that tied the set at 16-16. They moved up on O-C 22-18. Laryn Johnson served O-C to within one 21-22. Kennedy Benne served O-C into a 23-23 tie. But Lakeview took the next two points to take the opening set 25-23.
The second set started with a couple short service runs by Ashten Rennerfeldt and Bailey Helzer and a 3-point run by Mya Guzinski put O-C up 12-6. Lakeview answered with a 5 -point run to tie the set at 12-12. Lakeview took a 17-14 lead when Josie Richards had a short run to tie the set at 17-17. Lakeview had a 3-point run to go up 23-18. Bailey Helzer answered with a 3-point run to come back to within one 22-23 Mya Guzinski had a couple serves to tie the set at 25-25. The two teams were again tied at 27-27 when Columbus Lakeview took the set out 29-27 and the match 2-0.
Unofficially Bailey Helzer had 8 kills for the match, Kennedy Benne had 5 and Josie Richards and Makenna Pearson had 2 kills each. Bailey Helzer had 5 ace serves and Josie Richards had 4 ace serves. Freshman Laryn Johnson on her debut weekend serving on varsity was 95% efficient on her serves successful on 19 of 20 serves with one service error.
Next
The Lady Knights come home to face (2-3) Humphrey/LHF on Tuesday (after press time) and travel to Yutan on Thursday to take on the 7-3 Lady Chieftains. On Tuesday (9/24) O-C will Host 5-4 North Bend Central.
