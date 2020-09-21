OC Girls Golf 9th at Blair Invite Monday with a team score of 460. The top three teams were Elkhorn North with a team score of 367, Nebraska City 396 and Lincoln Christian 404.
Team Scores
1 Elkhorn North 367
2 Nebraska City 396
3 Lincoln Christain 404
4 Columbus Scotus 405
5 Elkhorn 418
6 Blair 1 419
7 Gretna 455
8 Blair 2 456
9 Oakland-Craig 460
10 Platteview 478
11 Waverly 489
12 Plattsmouth 511
13 Fremont Bergan NTS
Individual Top 15
Pl NAME SCORE SCHOOL
1 Emily Karmazin 74 Elkhorn North
2 Julia Karmazin 76 Elkhorn North
3 Olivia Lovegrove 77 Lincoln Christain
4 Rachel Parks 84 Blair 1
5 Cecilin Arndt 86 Columbus Scotus
6 Sydney Blum 89 Nebraska City
7 Alexa Swercezk 92 Elkhorn
7 Edie Anderson 92 Oakland-Craig
9 Brynn Bohlen 95 Nebraska City
10 Kitia Hobbs 99 Platteview
10 Alaina Dierman 99 Columbus Scotus
12 Grace Ferguson 101 Elkhorn
12 Ellie Houston 101 Elkhorn North
14 Janna Dettaan 103 Lincoln Christain
15 Ella Welch 104 Nebraska City
Other scores turned in for the Lady Knights were Emily Carmichael 112, Kara Selken 129 and Karah Johnson 127.
