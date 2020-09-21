OC Girls Golf 9th at Blair Invite Monday with a team score of 460. The top three teams were Elkhorn North with a team score of 367, Nebraska City 396 and Lincoln Christian 404.

Team Scores

1    Elkhorn North         367

2    Nebraska City         396

3    Lincoln Christain     404

4    Columbus Scotus    405

5    Elkhorn                   418

6    Blair 1                     419

7    Gretna                    455

8    Blair 2                     456

9    Oakland-Craig         460

10  Platteview              478

11  Waverly                  489

12  Plattsmouth            511

13  Fremont Bergan      NTS

Individual Top 15

Pl   NAME                       SCORE           SCHOOL

1    Emily Karmazin             74        Elkhorn North

2    Julia Karmazin               76        Elkhorn North

3    Olivia Lovegrove           77        Lincoln Christain

4    Rachel Parks                 84        Blair 1

5    Cecilin Arndt                 86        Columbus Scotus

6    Sydney Blum                 89        Nebraska City

7    Alexa Swercezk             92        Elkhorn

7    Edie Anderson              92        Oakland-Craig

9    Brynn Bohlen                95        Nebraska City

10  Kitia Hobbs                   99        Platteview

10  Alaina Dierman             99        Columbus Scotus

12  Grace Ferguson             101      Elkhorn

12  Ellie Houston                101      Elkhorn North

14  Janna Dettaan               103      Lincoln Christain

15  Ella Welch                    104      Nebraska City

Other scores turned in for the Lady Knights were Emily Carmichael 112, Kara Selken 129 and Karah Johnson 127.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.