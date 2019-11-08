The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to West Point to compete in the Class C2-2 sub-district. They started with the Cedar Bluffs Lady Wildcats on Monday. They won the opening match in straight sets. Tuesday, they faced #8 rated #1 seed and once defeated Mead in the sub-district finals.
Vs. Cedar Bluffs
The Lady Knights score twice first in the opening set with Cedar Bluffs. The Lady Wildcats answered back with a couple points. Josie Richards followed with a 4-point run with to ace serves, Bailey Helzer had a short run and O-C was up 11-4. Ashten Rennerfeldt had an 8-point run to put O-C to set point and took out the set on a Bailey Helzer kill on the Cedar Bluffs serve.
O-C started up 3-1 in the second set. Bailey Helzer had a short run and O-C was up 8-5. The Lady Wildcats came back to tie at 11-11. Josie Richards followed with a short run to go up 16-12. Followed shortly by Bailey Helzer with a short run followed by a short run by Mya Guzinski to bring the Lady Knights to set point and O-C went out on a service error to go up 2-0 in sets.
The third set Kennedy Benne started with a 5-point run. O-C was up 11-7 when Laryn Johnson came up to serve and had a 4-point run to go up 16-7. The two teams alternated serves until Mya Guzinski came up and served out the set with a 3-point run and take the set 25-14 and the match 3-0.
Vs. Mead
The Lady Knights moved on to face the Mead Lady Raiders. The two teams matched up well on paper. The Lady Knights came into the game with a 23-9 record and Mead was 22-1. Both teams had won 61 sets during the season, Mead had lost only 7 sets all season while O-C had lost 20. Mead had only played 7 teams with a winning record and went 6-1. O-C had played 21 teams with winning records and had won 12 of them. The winner qualifies for the state playoffs of the top 16 power rated teams. The loser would depend on their power rating to get them in the final spots due to there being only 12 sub-districts. Unfortunately, the Lady Knights came out with a slow start and did not have their best night.
The Lady Knights went up 2-1 at the start of the opening set. But a short run and a 4-point run by Mead put them up 9-3. The Lady Knights struggled with an inability to get any runs started. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a short run to get O-C to 16-21. But the Lady Raiders served out the set to take the opening set 25-16.
The second set started out bad for O-C as Mead had a 11-point run to go up 11-0. Then Ashten Rennerfeldt had a big run on serves of 9 serves to draw to 13-16. But that was the only thing O-C could get going as Mead had a couple short runs and took the set out 25-15.
The Lady Knights showed signs of recovery and the two teams alternated serves for the first half of the set. With Mead leading 15-12, Bailey Helzer had a 5-point run to put the O-C ladies up 18-15. But the Lady Raiders had a 6-point run to go up 23-19. They served out the set and took the set 25-20 and the match 3-0.
The Lady Knights came into the match as the 11th best power rating. But the 0-3 loss dropped them two rating points and Wisner-Pilger and Arcadia/Loop City over took them with their 2-3 losses in their matches. The Lady Knights missed qualifying for the state playoff round by .04 power points. Wisner-Pilger defeated Mead 3-1 and Arcadia/Loop City defeated Ponca 3-0 and both qualified to go to Lincoln next weekend.
The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights had an outstanding season finishing with a school record wins 23 and 10 losses. The O-C ladies have a lot to be proud of for such a successful season despite just missing going to the state playoff. Seniors Kennedy Benne and Mya Guzinski had an outstanding season and were great leaders for the 2019 team. There will be a wrap-up on the 2019 season next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.