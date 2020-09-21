The High School and Junior High runners were tested last week in the Norfolk Catholic meet at Skyview Lake in Norfolk. The rain was nice enough to stop just as the team arrived so they could warmup and stretch out on the grass instead of huddling under shelter.
The High School girls’ race was the first to start with 70 runners. Despite the wet conditions they all ran well. Chaney Nelson medaled in 9th place with a season best 21:41. Syd Guzinski continued the season best trend with 27th place and a time of 23:53. Charli Webster came in at 47th with a time of 26:52 falling just 4 seconds short of her best. Ellen Magnusson placed 54th with a time of 27:27. Celeste Allen-Lopez improved her season best by over 2 minutes with a time of 36:40 in 69th place. The team finished in 8th place, but with stiff competition and everyone showing such great improvements we are looking forward to next week.
The boys faced off against the bigger field with 107 runners. All three runners improved their times and set a season or personal best. Brayden Selk improved by leaps and bounds this week leading the team with a new personal best of 21:21 and 67th place. Max Henry came in 84th with a season best time of 22:19. Carmine Carson set his new personal best time with 23:39 and 96th place. It’s very exciting to see everyone improving so quickly this early in the season.
The Junior High girls competed for the second time this season. Their run this year was a figure eight up and down hill run of 2000 meters. Carolyn Magnusson fell 4 places short of medaling at 19th with a time of 8:37. Madeline Pearson came in 31st with a time of 9:17. Madison Enstrom was right behind her in 32nd with a time of 9:19. Emma Anderson continued her strong running with a time of 9:29 in 36th place. Brooklyn Richards finished 45th with a time of 9:41. Amy Snader was on her heels in 46th with a time of 9:42. Ashlynne Gramke came in 50th with a time of 9:48. Abigail Sechler finished 54th with a time of 10:07. Brooke Denton improved her time from last year finishing 60th with a time of 10:31. Kaelyn Etherington had a time of 12:23 in 69th place. Myesha Larson finished in 74th with a time of 14:50. As a team the girls finished 4th behind Wayne, Crofton, and Humphrey St. Francis
The Junior High boys team had 5 runners compete in Norfolk. They were led by Jeremiah Druckenmiller who placed 3rd with a time of 6:48. Preston Rost finished in 29th with a time of 8:20. Aidan Schultz was close behind in 34th place and a time of 8:34. Lael Rathbun improved from last year's time with an 11:16 finish in 62nd place. Landon Ehlers came in 69th with a time of 15:56. The boys placed 6th as a team.
Both the high school and junior high will be competing Thursday at Twin Creeks Golf Course in the Pender invite starting at 4:30.
