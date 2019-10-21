The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights competed in the East Husker Conference meet last Thursday. The Lady Knights took 3rd place with 47 team points. Pender took 1st place with a team score of 22. North Bend Central took 2nd with a team score of 25.

The Lady Knights had two medaled. Chaney Nelson took third individually with a time of 221:16.83 and Samantha Linder took 6th with a time of 22:28.01. Sydney Guzinski just missed medaling with a 16th place finish with a time of 24:38.01.

Other time turned in by O-C was Kalliah Johnson with a time of 27:37.85 and Trinity Seery with a time of 29:28.65.

The Knights runners did not medal. Times turned in for O-C were Max Henry with a time of 21:21.17, Lucas Hilliard 22:14.28, Angel Henry 22:20.38, Max Ward 22:35.35, Carmine Carson 25:27.40, and Tyson Schultz 27:18.56.

The Lady Knights will be competing in their Class D3 district meet on Oct. 17th in Pender at the Twin Creek Golf Course.

Girls Individual top 15 medalists

  1. Paige Steinman             Pender                   21:16.83
  2. Piper Steinman             Pender                   21:18.17
  3. Chaney Nelson              Oakland-Craig         21:36.87
  4. Hannah Williams           North Bend             21:57.90
  5. Kaitlyn VanNortwick      North Bend             22:26.67
  6. Samantha Linder           Oakland-Craig         22:28.01
  7. Aleya Bourek                North Bend             22:35.26
  8. Daisy Chorus                 Humphrey/LHF       23:03.20
  9. Faith Morris                  Pender                   23:25.53
  10. Madison Widick            North Bend             23:40.96
  11. Abby Post                     North Bend             23:41.19
  12. Jessica Kreuger             Pender                   23:41.23
  13. Maelee Beacom            LVSS                       23:59.95
  14. Kayla Svoboda              Wisner-Pilger          24:28.67
  15. Kylie Kloster                  LVSS                       24:29.23

Girls Team Standing

  1. Pender                         22
  2. North Bend                   25
  3. Oakland-Craig               47
  4. LVSS                             70
  5. Wisner-Pilger                75
  6. West Point-Beemer       84
  7. BRLD                            120

Boys Individual top 15 medalists

  1. Brandon Mitzel             West Pt-Beemer     17:44.17
  2. Kolter Van Peit              Stanton                  17:51:51
  3. Abraham Larson            Stanton                  17:54.79
  4. Brayden Anderson        BRLD                      18:05.37
  5. TJ Larson                      Stanton                  18:10.49
  6. Devin Hegge                 BRLD                      18:13.12
  7. Luis Hernandez             LVSS                       18:18.20
  8. Payton Bierman            Wisner-Pilger          18:19.93
  9. Dakota Gullicksen         Madison                 18:29.66
  10. Zach Hegge                   BRLD                      18:47.12
  11. Jackson Strain               Twin River              18:48.89
  12. Lane Sorensen              LVSS                       18:59.02
  13. Dylan Ludwig                Wisner-Pilger          19:01.41
  14. Micah Henschen           BRLD                      19:03.36
  15. Nathan Breitbarth         Pender                   19:03.53

Boys Team Standings

  1. BRLD                            33
  2. Stanton                        39
  3. LVSS                             52
  4. Wisner-Pilger                55
  5. West Pt-Beemer           79
  6. Humphrey/LHF             107
  7. Madison                       111
  8. Pender                         124
  9. North Bend                   146
  10. Oakland-Craig               150

