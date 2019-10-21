The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights competed in the East Husker Conference meet last Thursday. The Lady Knights took 3rd place with 47 team points. Pender took 1st place with a team score of 22. North Bend Central took 2nd with a team score of 25.
The Lady Knights had two medaled. Chaney Nelson took third individually with a time of 221:16.83 and Samantha Linder took 6th with a time of 22:28.01. Sydney Guzinski just missed medaling with a 16th place finish with a time of 24:38.01.
Other time turned in by O-C was Kalliah Johnson with a time of 27:37.85 and Trinity Seery with a time of 29:28.65.
The Knights runners did not medal. Times turned in for O-C were Max Henry with a time of 21:21.17, Lucas Hilliard 22:14.28, Angel Henry 22:20.38, Max Ward 22:35.35, Carmine Carson 25:27.40, and Tyson Schultz 27:18.56.
The Lady Knights will be competing in their Class D3 district meet on Oct. 17th in Pender at the Twin Creek Golf Course.
Girls Individual top 15 medalists
- Paige Steinman Pender 21:16.83
- Piper Steinman Pender 21:18.17
- Chaney Nelson Oakland-Craig 21:36.87
- Hannah Williams North Bend 21:57.90
- Kaitlyn VanNortwick North Bend 22:26.67
- Samantha Linder Oakland-Craig 22:28.01
- Aleya Bourek North Bend 22:35.26
- Daisy Chorus Humphrey/LHF 23:03.20
- Faith Morris Pender 23:25.53
- Madison Widick North Bend 23:40.96
- Abby Post North Bend 23:41.19
- Jessica Kreuger Pender 23:41.23
- Maelee Beacom LVSS 23:59.95
- Kayla Svoboda Wisner-Pilger 24:28.67
- Kylie Kloster LVSS 24:29.23
Girls Team Standing
- Pender 22
- North Bend 25
- Oakland-Craig 47
- LVSS 70
- Wisner-Pilger 75
- West Point-Beemer 84
- BRLD 120
Boys Individual top 15 medalists
- Brandon Mitzel West Pt-Beemer 17:44.17
- Kolter Van Peit Stanton 17:51:51
- Abraham Larson Stanton 17:54.79
- Brayden Anderson BRLD 18:05.37
- TJ Larson Stanton 18:10.49
- Devin Hegge BRLD 18:13.12
- Luis Hernandez LVSS 18:18.20
- Payton Bierman Wisner-Pilger 18:19.93
- Dakota Gullicksen Madison 18:29.66
- Zach Hegge BRLD 18:47.12
- Jackson Strain Twin River 18:48.89
- Lane Sorensen LVSS 18:59.02
- Dylan Ludwig Wisner-Pilger 19:01.41
- Micah Henschen BRLD 19:03.36
- Nathan Breitbarth Pender 19:03.53
Boys Team Standings
- BRLD 33
- Stanton 39
- LVSS 52
- Wisner-Pilger 55
- West Pt-Beemer 79
- Humphrey/LHF 107
- Madison 111
- Pender 124
- North Bend 146
- Oakland-Craig 150
