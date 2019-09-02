Edie Anderson finishes 3rdamong 10 schools participating

The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights golf team opened the 2019 season with a tournament sponsored by West Point-Beemer. Oakland-Craig finished 5thout of 10 teams competing with a team score of 462. The Lady Knight’s Edie Anderson medaled with a 3rdplace finish with a score of 98. Selena Johnson medaled with a 14thplace finish with a score of 112. Others turning in scores for Oakland-Craig were Megan Bousquet with a 124, Emily Carmichael and Jenni Karge 128 each.

            TEAM RESULTS:     

PLACE   SCHOOL                       SCORE

1ST       West Point-Beemer       408

2ND      Bennington                   431

3rd       Papillion La Vista           439

4th       TC Thunder                   454

5th       Oakland-Craig              462

6th       Papillion La Vista JV       481

7th       Laurel Concord             510

8th       Archbishop Bergan        511

9th       Shelby/Rising City         514

10th     Arlington                      553

INDIVIDUAL:                                   

PLACE   SCORE:    NAME:                      SCHOOL

1ST       90           Brooke Diekemper     WPB

2ND      95           Claire Tompson          Benn

3RD      98           Edie Anderson           OC

4th       98           Natalie Bentjen          Wayne

5th       101         Kailey Johnson           WPB

6th       104         Jazzmin Nolze            TC 

7th       106         Lily Bojanski               ArchB

8th       107         Abby Lasure               Benn

9th       107         Booklyn Holloway      PLV

10th     107         Shelbie Woerman      WPB

11th     109         Grace Lyons               PLV

12th     110         Kaitlyn Fehrer            WPB

13th     110         Regan Covrig              PLV

14th     112         Selena Johnson          OC

15th     113         Emily Luebert            TC

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.