O-C Dual vs Bennington
The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights golfers edged by Bennington in dual in Oakland on Seept 19th. Bennington won the match with a team score of 221. The Lady Knights had 232 team points. It was a 9-hole meet.
Top score for the Lady Knights was Jenni Karge with a 51 followed by Edie Anderson with a 55 and Megan Bousquet with a score of 56. Others turning in scores were Selena Johnson and Emily Carmichael with each turning in a 70.
O-C Quad
The Lady Knights hosted a quad match with TC Thunder, West Point-Beemer and Clarkson/Leigh. The O-C ladies came away with first place with a team score of 205. TC Thunder took second with a team score of 249 and Clarkson/Leigh was third with a team score of 308. West Point Beemer had only three golfers and had no team score.
Top scorer for the Lady Knights was Selena Johnson with a score of 45 followed by Edie Anderson with 50, Megan Bousquet and Emily Carmichael with 55 each and Jenni Karge with a 56. Rebekah Sechler turned in a a score of 73.
