 

Th Oakland-Craig Lady Knight golf team hosted the Oakland-Craig Invitational on Saturday. They finished in 4th place as a team with a team score of 447. Blair took first with a team score of 401 and West Point-Beemer placed 2nd with a team score of 412 and Papillion LaVista placed 3rd with a team score of 434.

There were two Lady Knights that medaled. Edie Anderson took 5th individually with a score of 101. She had a 53 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine. Jenni Karge took 15th with an individual score of 110. She shot a 57 in the front nine and a 53 in the back nine.

Others turning in scores for Oakland-Craig were Selena Johnson with a score of 121, Megan Bousquet with a 117 and Emily Carmichael with a score of 119. Rebecka Sechler had a 148 as a JV player.

INDIVIDUAL:                                   

PLACE   SCORE  NAME                    SCHOOL

1ST       84        Brook Diekemper    WPB

2ND      92        Rachel Parks           Blair

3RD      100      Shelby Woerman    WPB

4th       100      Brooklyn Holloway  PLV-JV

5th       101      Edie Anderson        OC

6th       102      Anna Moore           Blair

7th       103      Kaia Stewart           Blair

8th       103      Samantha Doughty  Arlington

9th       104      Ava Rech                Blair

10th     105      Emma Lamontange PLV-JV

11th     105      Kailey Johnson        WPB

12th     108      Mallory Stirek         Blair

13th     109      Jazzmin Noles         TC

14th     109      Grace Lyons            PLV-JV

15th     110      Jenni Karge            OC

            TEAM RESULTS:           

PLACE   SCHOOL                             SCORE

1st       BLAIR                                 401

2nd      WEST POINT-BEEMER          412

3rd       PAPILLION LaVISTA JV          434

4th       OAKLAND-CRAIG                 447

5th       TC                                      466

6th       OMAHA CONCORDIA           515

7th       ARLINGTON                        518

8th       CLARKSON/LEIGH                574

            PLATTEVIEW                       NO SCORE

            OAKLAND-CRAIG JV             NO SCORE

            STANTON                           NO SCORE

