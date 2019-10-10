Th Oakland-Craig Lady Knight golf team hosted the Oakland-Craig Invitational on Saturday. They finished in 4th place as a team with a team score of 447. Blair took first with a team score of 401 and West Point-Beemer placed 2nd with a team score of 412 and Papillion LaVista placed 3rd with a team score of 434.
There were two Lady Knights that medaled. Edie Anderson took 5th individually with a score of 101. She had a 53 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine. Jenni Karge took 15th with an individual score of 110. She shot a 57 in the front nine and a 53 in the back nine.
Others turning in scores for Oakland-Craig were Selena Johnson with a score of 121, Megan Bousquet with a 117 and Emily Carmichael with a score of 119. Rebecka Sechler had a 148 as a JV player.
INDIVIDUAL:
PLACE SCORE NAME SCHOOL
1ST 84 Brook Diekemper WPB
2ND 92 Rachel Parks Blair
3RD 100 Shelby Woerman WPB
4th 100 Brooklyn Holloway PLV-JV
5th 101 Edie Anderson OC
6th 102 Anna Moore Blair
7th 103 Kaia Stewart Blair
8th 103 Samantha Doughty Arlington
9th 104 Ava Rech Blair
10th 105 Emma Lamontange PLV-JV
11th 105 Kailey Johnson WPB
12th 108 Mallory Stirek Blair
13th 109 Jazzmin Noles TC
14th 109 Grace Lyons PLV-JV
15th 110 Jenni Karge OC
TEAM RESULTS:
PLACE SCHOOL SCORE
1st BLAIR 401
2nd WEST POINT-BEEMER 412
3rd PAPILLION LaVISTA JV 434
4th OAKLAND-CRAIG 447
5th TC 466
6th OMAHA CONCORDIA 515
7th ARLINGTON 518
8th CLARKSON/LEIGH 574
PLATTEVIEW NO SCORE
OAKLAND-CRAIG JV NO SCORE
STANTON NO SCORE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.