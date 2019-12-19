The Oakland-Craig Knights came into the week having lost their first two games of the season. They had a loss to the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders after only having a few practices due to the football team winning a state championship and a loss to a good Boys Town team.
Vs. Clarkson/Leigh
They came into this past week showing the kind of team they really were. They played with great team work and a lot of hustle. They rebounded with a strong showing against Clarkson/Leigh on the road. They came out with a very good offensive display leading after one period 22-17. Wyatt Seagren and Colton Thomsen led the way with 7 points each in the opening period.
Thomsen tore it up in the second period scoring 13 points in the second period leading the Knights to a 45-31 lead at halftime. The defense shut down the Patriots in the 3rd period holding them to 7 points. O-C opened up a 69-28 lead on their way to an 82-54 win. The Knights gave a display of driving the basket and feeding the inside.
The Knights shot 54% (25 of 49) in 2-pointers, 67% (6 of 9) in 3-pointers and 63% (5 of 8) at the line. The Knights overcame 25 turnovers while causing 25 turnovers. They held a slight edge in rebounding 35-29. Clarkson/Leigh shot 33% (12 of 36) in 2-pointers, 26% (5 of 19) in 3-pointers and 56% (15 of 27) at the line.
Leading the Knights in scoring was Colton Thomsen with 22 points hitting 9 of 17 in 2-pointers, 2 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Wyatt Seagren had 16 points hitting 5 of 7 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 in 3-pointers. Gunnar Ray had 13 points hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers, 2 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 At the line. Coulter Thiele was 3 for 4 in 2-pointers.
Wyatt Seagren led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Amon Bryan with 7, Grady Gatewood with 5 and Colton Thomsen with 4. Gunnar Ray led the team with 6 assists followed by Coulter Thiele with 4 assists. Grady Gatewood had 4 steals followed by Gunnar Ray with 3 steals. Colton Thomsen had 2 blocked shots.
Vs. Pender
The Knights came home to host Pender. They came out defensively holding Pender to 4 points in the opening period as they led at the end of the first period 16-4. They expanded the lead to 34-17 at halftime. The second half the Knights held the Pendragons to single digits in each quarter as they rolled to a 62-24 win.
The Knights shot 51% (21 of 41) in 2-pointers, 12% (2 of 17) in 3-pointers and 45% (14 of 31) at the line. They committed 17 turnovers and had 25 steals as a team.
Colton Thomsen led the scoring with 13 points hitting 5 for 9 in 2-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Caden Nelson had 10 points hitting 3 for 9 in 2-pointers and 4 for 7 at the line. Coulter Thiele had 9 points hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 2 for 5 at the line. Gunnar Ray had 8 points hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers, 1 for 4 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Caden Nelson and Gunnar Ray led the team with 6 rebounds. Wyatt Seagren and Amon Bryan had 4 rebounds each. Colton Thomsen and Amon Bryan each led the team with 3 assists each. Colton Thomsen had 5 steals, Gunnar Ray and Coulter Thiele each had 4 steals, Grady Gatewood and Blake Johnson had 3 steals. Grady Gatewood had a blocked shot.
Vs. Howells-Dodge
The O-C Knights came out on fire bursting to a 30-9 first quarter lead. It looked like it was going to be a run away. Wyatt Seagren had 10 points in the period. The Jaguars caught up a little during the second quarter as O-C led 43-27 at halftime. Gunnar Ray put in 9 points during the second period hitting 5 of 8 at the line. By the end of the 3rd quarter the Jaguars closed the gap to 48-55. They got within 3 points in the 4th period. Gunnar Ray caught fire and scored 14 points in the final period to boost the Knights to the 77-63 win.
The Knights shot 67% (22 of 33) in 2-pointers, 33% (5 of 15) in 3-pointers and 55% (18 of 33) at the line. The Knights had 31 turnovers for the game.
Gunnar Ray led the team with 22 points for the game hitting 4 of 6 in 2-pointers, 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 8 of 13 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 16 points hitting 6 for 7 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line. Wyatt Seagren had 13 points shitting 6 of 7 in 2-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line. Coulter Thiele had 10 points hitting 1 for 1 in 2-pointers, 2 for 5 in 3-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line.
Wyatt Seagren finished a double/double with 10 rebounds to lead the team. Colton Thomsen had 6, Gunnar Ray had 5 and Blake Johnson had 4 rebounds. Coulter Thiele led the team with 8 assists, Caden Nelson had 4, Gunnar Ray and Colton Thomsen had 3 assists each. Ray and Thomsen led the team with 3 steals each. The team had 11 blocked shot for the game. Wyatt Seagren had 6 blocks, Gunnar Ray had 2, Colton Thomsen and Caden Nelson each had one block.
Next
The Lady Knights host 4-0 Winnebago in Oakland on Tuesday. JV games start at 4:30. Thursday they will travel to Wisner to take on the 0-3 Lady Gators JV games will start at 4:30. Then their final game before the Holiday tournament in Malcolm they will travel to 2-2 Madison on Saturday (12/21).
