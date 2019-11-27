The #2 seed Oakland-Craig Knights were a team of destiny as they are the 2019 Class C2 State Champions shutting out #1 seed Sutton in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. The Knights came in 12-0 and Sutton came in 11-1 losing to C1 Kearny Catholic.
The Knights won the toss and deferred to the second half and gave the ball to Sutton to start the game. O-C shut down Sutton three and out in their first two possessions. At the Knight's second possession, they were 3rd and 7 when Colton Thomsen dropped back and then took off through a big hole and gained 45 yards to set O-C up with a 1st and goal. Three plays later he pushed in to the end zone behind the forward push of O-C’s line. The Knights led 6-0 with 4:53 left in the opening period. That score held to halftime.
The Knights came out of halftime and were to get the ball to start the 3rd quarter. Five plays later Jaron Meyer broke through the Sutton defense for a 23-yard touchdown run to put O-C up 12-0. The third quarter ended with that same score.
The Knights worked on using the clock as they got possession of the ball just on the Sutton side of the 50, driving down the field in 12 plays with Ian Lundquist breaking through the Sutton defense for a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the game. That solidified the O-C win. Sutton fumbled the ball on the last play of the game and Michael Brands covered it for the Knights. Jaron Meyer kicked the extra point for the final touchdown. The Knights laid claim to the Championship trophy with a 19-0 win. The celebration was on.
Sutton came in with a bigger line and a high-powered running game (377 yds./gm) with two big runners; quarterback Cade Wiseman averaged 126 yards rushing per game and running back Jackson Perrien averaged rushing 181 yards per game.
The Knights brought to the game a defense that allowed 86 yards rushing per game. So, the game got down to Sutton’s offense and O-C’s defense and who would win out. It was definitely the defense. The Knights were definitely the more physical team on the field. They had some hard teeth jarring hits right from the first tackle of the game.
The Knights held Sutton to only 154 yards of total offense, all on the ground, for the game with Perrien rushing for only 51 yards in 15 carries and Wiseman rushing for 84 yards on 25 carries. They only had 54 yards in the second half.
The weather conditions limited the passing game. But the Knights have a pretty prolific offensive running game as well, averaging 331 yds/gm. The Knights rushed for 295 yards in Tuesday’s game with Sutton.
The Knights dominated, finishing the game with 295 yards of offense with 3 yards passing. Jaron Meyer had 93 yards on 13 carries, Ian Lundquist had 77 yards on 20 carries, Colton Thomsen had 52 yards on 5 carries, Caden Nelson had 42 yards in 8 carries and Coulter Thiele had 28 yards on 6 carries. The Knights had 16 first downs while holding Sutton to 8 first downs.
Qtr Clock SCORING SUMMARY Drive TOP (H-V)
1st 04:53 OCK - Colton Thomsen 1 yd run (Coulter Thiele rush failed) 6-58 2:09 0 - 6
3rd 09:59 OCK - Jaron Meyer 23 yd run (Colton Thomsen pass failed) 5-61 1:56 0 - 12
4th 01:12 OCK - Ian Lundquist 14 yd run (Jaron Meyer kick) 12-43 6:04 0 – 19
Team offensive statistics OCK SUT
FIRST DOWNS 16 8
Rushing 16 8
Passing 0 0
Penalty 0 0
RUSHING ATTEMPTS-YARDS 52-292 45-154
Avg. per rush 5.6 3.4
PASSING YARDS 3 0
Comp-Att-Int 1-5-0 0-4-0
Avg. per pass 0.6 0.0
Avg. per completion 3.0 0.0
TOTAL OFFENSE YARDS 295 154
Avg. gain per play 5.2 3.1
FUMBLES NO-LOST 3-0 3-1
3rd-Down Conversions 3-11 4-12
4th-Down Conversions 3-5 0-3
Possession Time 23:57 24:03
Red-Zone Conversions 2-3 0-0
Other team statistics
PUNT RETURNS-YARDS 0-0 0-0
KICK RETURNS-YARDS 1-5 4-29
INTERCEPTIONS-YARDS 0-0 0-0
FUMBLE RETURNS-YARDS 0-0 0-0
PENALTIES-YARDS 1-11 2-10
PUNTS-YARDS 3-119 5-144
Avg. per punt 39.7 28.8
Net punt average 39.7 28.8
Touchbacks 0 0
Inside 20 2 0
50+ yards 0 0
Fair catches 0 0
KICKOFFS-YARDS 4-154 1-26
Avg. Yards Per Kickoff 38.5 26.0
Net Yards Per Kickoff 31.2 21.0
Touchbacks 0 0
Sacks By: Number-Yards 2-3 0-0
