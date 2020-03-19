The Oakland-Craig Knights traveled to Columbus High School to face Sutton in the Sub-state District finals last Monday. It was a real shootout as the two teams took it down to the buzzer in a nail biter.
The two teams found scoring tough in the beginning as the score was tied 3-3 with 4:46 left in the opening period. The two teams ended the first quarter tied 14-14. The Knights scored first in the 2nd quarter and led 16-14 and built on that lead to 20-16 with 5:07 left in the half. Sutton battled back to within one 22-23 with 3:00 left in the half. O-C held that lead to halftime 29-28.
The two teams were tied 33-33 with 5:00 left in the 3rd quarter. Sutton took the lead by the end of the period 44-41. The Knights took over the lead 45-44 with 6:24 left in the game. O-C built on that to lead 48-44 with 6:07 left in the game. It was looking like an upset in the making as the Knights were pumped up for the finish of this game. The winner goes on to the state tournament in Lincoln. Sutton tied it 48-48 with 4:33 left in the game. The game was still tied 53-53 with 1:19 left in the game. The Knights took a 56-55 lead with 0:30.2 left in the game. But Sutton was able to take the lead 59-56 with 4.4 seconds left in the game. O-C got two shots at tying the game but failed as Sutton held on for the win and advances on to the state tournament.
The Knights shot 49% (16 of 33) in 2-pointers, 15% (2 for 13) in 3-pointers and 69% (18 of 26) from the line. The team had 18 turnovers for the game.
Wyatt Seagren led the Knights with 15 points, hitting 4 of 9 in 2-pointers and 7 for 10 at the line. Jaron Meyer had 10 points, hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Caden Nelson had 10 points, hitting 3 for 7 in 2-pointers and 4 for 6 at the line. Colton Thomsen had 9 points, hitting 4 for 7 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Gunnar Ray had 8 points, hitting 1 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 7 in 3-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Other scorers for the Knights were Amon Bryan and Coulter Thiele with 2 points each.
Wyatt Seagren had a double/double for the game as he had 13 rebounds to go with his 15 points. Jaron Meyer followed with 5, Colton Thomsen and Caden Nelson each had 4 rebounds. Jaron Meyer led the team with 3 assists and Colton Thomsen led the team with 4 steals. Wyatt Seagren had 3 blocked shots giving him 67 blocked shot for the season. Gunnar Ray, Colton Thomsen, Coulter Thiele and Caden Nelson had a blocked shot each.
The Knights end their season with a 17-9 record. This was the final game for four seniors, Wyatt Seagren, Colton Thomsen, Blake Johnson, and Ian Lundquist. They had a good senior year and just fell short of making it to state in a heartbreaking close loss. There will be a season wrap-up and complete stats for the team next week.
