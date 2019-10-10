The Oakland-Craig Knights hosted the Louisville Lions Friday night. They had an easy time of it with the running clock in effect for the entire second half and reserve players beginning to enter the game late in the second quarter. They ended up routing the Lions 54-0. They have outscored their opponents 321-39. But next week they host #6 (and undefeated) Fremont Bergan for homecoming.
The Knights received to start the game. Louisville decided to start the game with an onside kick that was covered by O-C. The Knights started their first drive on the OC45. Eight plays later Ian Lundquist carried the ball in to the end zone from 23 yards out to put O-C up 8-0 with the conversion.
On Louisville’s first drive they fumbled on the fifth play and Laurence Brands covered it and O-C took over on the L22. Two plays later Ian Lundquist carried the ball in again from 23 yards out. With the conversion O-C was up 16-0 with 5:12 left in the opening quarter.
Louisville had to punt to the Knights on their next drive. O-C took over the ball on the OC48. Eight plays later Coulter Thiele carried the 18-yard line and O-C was up 24-0 with o:24.7 left in the opening period.
The Lions once again had to punt to O-C from their 10-yard line with a 3 and out. The Knights took the ball on the L45. Colton Thomsen launched a pass down field that was caught by Caden Nelson in near stride at the nearly 50 yards in the air down field for a touchdown. A drive that took one play and 0:08. O-C was up 30-0. The 2-point conversion was no good.
Louisville once again went 3 and out and punted to the Knights. O-C scored in 4 plays with Colton Thomsen carrying the ball in from 6 yards out taking only 1:28 off the clock. O-C led 38-0. The Knights scored one more time in the 2nd quarter with Ian Lundquist scoring his third touchdown from the one yard line. The Knights went into halftime 46-0. The running clock would be in effect for the second half.
The Knights scored one more time in the 3rd quarter with backup quarterback Grady Gatewood finding Coulter Thiele with a pass scoring from 23 yards out and O-C took the 54-0 lead.
Louisville mounted a drive against the O-C reserve defense scoring from 25 yards out. But the score was nullified when the Lions were called for holding. Another holding call on the Lions backed the ball up again and the Lions ended up giving up the ball on downs. The clock ran out with the O-C taking the win 54-0.
The Knights ended with 452 yards of total offense with their best game in the air passing for 224 yards and rushing for 228 yards, a very balanced attack. Louisville had 95 yards of total offense passing for 15 and rushing for 80 yards. The Knights had 60 plays compared to Louisville with only 39 plays. O-C with 22 first downs and Louisville with 5.
Colton Thomsen was 11 of 14 passing for 207 yards and Grady Gatewood was 2 for 2 with 17 yards passing. Wyatt Seagren had 3 receptions for 75 yards. Coulter Thiele had 4 catches for 61 yards with a touchdown, Caden Nelson had 3 catches for 55 yards with a touchdown, Ian Lundquist had a reception for 16 yards, Aiden Jorgensen had one reception for 11 yards and Gunnar Ray had a catch of 6 yards.
Rushing, Ian Lundquist had 84 yards in 13 carries and 3 touchdowns, Coulter Thiele had 39 in 4 carries and a touchdown, Tavis Uhing had 33 yards in 6 carries, LJ McNeill had 26 yard in 2 carries, Grady Gatewood had 21 yards in 3 carries, Connor Guill had 17 yards in 2 carries, Colton Thomsen had 7 yards in 3 carries and a touchdown and Gavin Enstrom had 4 yards.
Leading the team in tackles was Caden Nelson with 5 unassisted tackles. Mike Brands had 5 tackles, 4 unassisted.
OHS 24 22 8 0 54
LHS 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS LHS
8:32 TD 8 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 8 0
5:12 TD 23 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 16 0
0:25.7 TD 18 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 24 0
Second Quarter
10:13 TD 45 Yd Pass (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 30 0
6:19 TD 6 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 38 0
0:33.5 TD 1 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 46 0
Third Quarter
3:59 TD 23 Yd Pass (Two-Point Conversion) 54 0
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Team Totals
O-C
Louis
Total Plays
60
39
Total Yards
452
95
Passing Yards
224
15
Rushing Yards
228
80
First Downs
22
5
Third Down Efficiency
-8
0-8
-75%
0%
Fourth Down Efficiency
2-2
0-2
-100%
0%
Turnovers
0
1
Fumbles Lost
0
1
Interceptions Thrown
0
0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.