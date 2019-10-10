The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights JV team swept the BRLD Lady Wolverines in straight sets 2-0 Thursday night in Lyons.
The Lady Wolverines scored first in the opening set to lead 2-0. Shea Johnson came up to serve and put O-C up 3-2. Sadie Nelson had a 5-point run followed by Marissa Mulder with another 5-point run to put O-C up 15-4. Shea Johnson had yet another 5-point run to go up 21-6 as O-C took out the set 25-9.
The second set was a much tighter set. BRLD moved ahead 5-2 early in the set. A short run by Shea Johnson put O-C up 10-7. BRLD tied the set at 11-11 then surged ahead with a couple of short runs to take a 18-13 lead. With the Lady Wolverines up 21-16, Shea Johnson came up and served out the set with an 8-point run for the 25-21 set win and match win 2-0.
