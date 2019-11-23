The O-C Knights junior high football team recently completed their season with a 4 win and 2 loss record. The wins came over DC West, BRLD, West Point-Beemer, and Tekamah-Herman. The Knights would fall to only North Bend Central and Stanton.
Braylon Anderson led the team in passing with 15 completions for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kyler Case threw a couple halfback passes for 14 yards and a score. Leading the team in rushing was Case with 99 carries for 738 yards and 10 TDs. Corbin Guill was second in rushing with 317 yards on 42 carries and 3 scores. Jeremiah Druckenmiller had 24 carries for 123 yards and 1 TD. Others that assisted in the rushing department were Anderson, Emmett Johnson, Sylas Nelson, Lincoln Benne, and JT Brands.
Guill led the Knights in receptions with 7 for 101 yards and 2 scores. Druckenmiller had 3 receptions for 42 yards and a score, followed by Johnson with 3 catches for 39 yards and a TD. Nelson, Case, and Benne would all add receptions as well.
Defensively, JT Brands would be a monster all over the field, leading the Knights with a school record 68 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. Guill was second in total tackles with 39, followed by Nelson with 20 and a fumble recovery. Nolan Magnusson had 18 tackles with a fumble recovery, followed by Kyler Case, Oliver Johnson, and Emmett Johnson, who all had 17 each. E. Johnson also added a fumble recovery. Jesse Droescher had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery, followed by Druckenmiller with 14 tackles, and Dom Richter with 11. Benne had 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, and an interception to his credit. Others that added to the tackle total were Ayden Davis, Braylon Anderson, Mason Pearson, Miguel Hernandez, Jaxen Jorgensen, and Nathen Hendrickson.
Other teammates were Victor Hernandez, Avery Bryan, Tristen Coates, Jarrod Metzler, Dawson Meyer, Garrett Klausen, and Elijah Gahan. The 2019 JHFB team was coached by Aaron Meyer and Ryan Nelson. River Wallerstedt assisted with videographer duties.
"We had a solid year and lost to a couple solid teams. The 8th graders have a bright future when you combine them with good consecutive classes above them, and a talented 7th grade team below them. Both Coach Nelson and I want to thank the players, parents, and fans for another great year of O-C Knight JH Football!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.