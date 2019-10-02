The Oakland-Craig girls golf team competed in the East Husker Conference tournament held in Oakland last Saturday. They finished as runner-up with a team score of 448. West Point Beemer took 1st with a team score of 427 and TC Thunder took 3rd with a team score of 492.
Emily Carmichael medaled with a 3rd place finish with a score of 108. Jenni Karge medaled at 4th place with a score of 110. Edie Anderson and Megan Bousquet medaled finishing with a score of 114 in 7th and 8th place and Selena Johnson medaled with at 11th place with a score of 122.
East Husker Girls Golf Meet 2019
Pl Name School Score
- Brook Diekemper WPB 85
- Kailey Johnson WPB 100
- 3. Emily Carmichael O-C 108
- 4. Jenni Karge O-C 110
- Jazminn Nolze TC 111
- Shelby Jenkinson Stanton 113
- 7. Edie Anderson O-C 114
- 8. Megan Bousquet O-C 114
- Shelbie Woerman WPB 118
- Emma Beutler TC 118
- 11. Selena Johnson O-C 122
- Ashly Guillen C-L 122
- Kaitlyn Fehrer WPB 124
- Harlie Nolze TC 125
- Allie Boell WPB 129
Team Results
Pl School Score
- West Point-Beemer 427
- 2. Oakland-Craig 448
- TC Thunder 492
- Clarkson-Leigh 620
- Stanton NTS
Lady Knight golfers edged out in dual with Bergan
The Lady Knight golf team was edged out by Fremont Bergan in a dual match in Oakland in golf 229 to 236. Top scorer for the Lady Knights was Jenni Karge with a score of 54 followed by Edie Anderson with a score of 56. Other scores turned in were Emily Carmichael with 62, Selena Johnson with 64 and Megan Bouquet with 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.