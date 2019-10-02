 

The Oakland-Craig girls golf team competed in the East Husker Conference tournament held in Oakland last Saturday. They finished as runner-up with a team score of 448. West Point Beemer took 1st with a team score of 427 and TC Thunder took 3rd with a team score of 492.

Emily Carmichael medaled with a 3rd place finish with a score of 108. Jenni Karge medaled at 4th place with a score of 110. Edie Anderson and Megan Bousquet medaled finishing with a score of 114 in 7th and 8th place and Selena Johnson medaled with at 11th place with a score of 122.

East Husker Girls Golf Meet 2019

      Pl   Name                           School              Score

  1. Brook Diekemper          WPB                 85
  2. Kailey Johnson              WPB                 100
  3. 3.     Emily Carmichael          O-C                   108
  4. 4.     Jenni Karge                  O-C                   110
  5. Jazminn Nolze               TC                    111
  6. Shelby Jenkinson           Stanton            113
  7. 7.     Edie Anderson              O-C                   114
  8. 8.     Megan Bousquet          O-C                   114
  9. Shelbie Woerman         WPB                 118
  10. Emma Beutler               TC                    118
  11. 11.  Selena Johnson             O-C                   122
  12. Ashly Guillen                 C-L                   122
  13. Kaitlyn Fehrer               WPB                 124
  14. Harlie Nolze                  TC                    125
  15. Allie Boell                     WPB                 129

Team Results

      Pl   School                          Score

  1. West Point-Beemer       427
  2. 2.     Oakland-Craig              448
  3. TC Thunder                   492
  4. Clarkson-Leigh              620
  5. Stanton                        NTS

 

 

Lady Knight golfers edged out in dual with Bergan

The Lady Knight golf team was edged out by Fremont Bergan in a dual match in Oakland in golf 229 to 236. Top scorer for the Lady Knights was Jenni Karge with a score of 54 followed by Edie Anderson with a score of 56. Other scores turned in were Emily Carmichael with 62, Selena Johnson with 64 and Megan Bouquet with 66.

