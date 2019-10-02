The High School Cross Country team had a strong showing at North Bend last week. Each runner worked hard, and we had many personal records (PR) or season bests (SB) to show that their hard work each day in practice is paying off. North Bend is full of large and smaller schools competing against each other. For the awards, they split them into two categories—Large School and Small school. Our O-C runners were fierce competitors against all divisions, and for that I am one proud coach!
The girls varsity was the first race of the day. They finished third as a team earning three medals and four in the top 20. Chaney Nelson ran a 21:38 (PR) placing 4th. Sam Linder ran a 22:51 (SB) placing 8th. Sydney Guzinski ran a 24:40 (PR) placing 14th. Ellen Magnusson ran a 26:02 (PR) finishing 18th. Trinity Seery PR’d with a 28:25.
Boys Varsity ran next showing so much improvement as well and had two in the top 20. Max Henry was the top runner this meet with a time of 20:52 (PR) finishing 18th. Lucas Hilliard ran a 21:13 (SB) finishing 20th. Max Ward finished with a time of 20:52 (PR). Tyson Schultz ran a 23:16 (PR), and Carmine Carson PR’d with a time of 24:24.
The JV race concluded the event with three O-C runners competing. This race was scored with both the large and small school combined and only medaling 10. Kalliah Johnson ran a PR with a time of 28:54 placing 6th. Hannah Moseman ran a season best of 30:17 placing 9th. Celeste Allen Lopez finished with a time 36:21.
It was a great day for running, a great day to be a Knight, and a great day for me to be the coach of such an awesome group of O-C runners. Our next meet is in Stanton on October 3rd. The Junior High will be joining us, and the High School girls will run first starting at 4:00.
