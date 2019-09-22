The Oakland-Craig Knights hosted the Ponca Indians on Friday. O-C came into the game as #2 in Lincoln and #4 in Omaha. Ponca came in to the game off losses to Tekamah-Herman and BRLD. This was a night of an expected route. The Knights rolled to a 71-20 win with the JV and freshmen playing the entire second half on a running clock. Some JV started coming in toward the end of the second quarter. Ponca kept their starters in to near the end of the game.
The Knights won the toss and chose to receive. They started their first drive at the OC38. Jaron Meyer rushed for 15 yards on the first play and Ian Lundquist took the ball into the end zone from 5 yards out three plays later. Jaron Meyer successfully kicked the extra point for the Knights. Jack Pille is the usual kicker but is out for the season with a knee injury. O-C led 7-0 with 10:47 left in the opening period.
Ponca went three and out and punted to O-C. The Knights went 65 yards in 8 plays in 2:18 with Blake Johnson carrying the ball in from the one for the TD. The Knights led 15-0 with 5:52 left in the quarter.
Oakland-Craig’s Jaron Meyer intercepted the ball on Ponca’s second play of the drive and returned it 65 yards to for the Knights’ third touchdown of the game with 4:58 left in the quarter. O-C led 21-0.
Ponca put together a drive of 66 yards going into the end zone on a 4 yard pass. The 2-point conversion failed. O-C led 21-6.
The Ponca kickoff was returned 26 yards by Ian Lundquist and the Knight were in business again on the Ponca 47 yard line. On the first play Colton Thomsen launched a long pass down field finding Coulter Thiele for a 47 yard touchdown pass. The Knights led 28-6 with 1:45 left in the opening quarter.
Ponca started their next drive on the P30. Three plays later Tavis Uhing intercepted a pass and the Knights had the ball with 1:15 left in the quarter. The quarter ended with O-C in possession of the ball on the P36. The quarter ended with O-C up 28-6,
Five plays later the Knights scored for the fifth time with Jaron Meyer running the ball in from the 11 yard line. O-C led 34-6 with 10:35 left in the half.
With Ponca’s 3 and out helped along by a Mike Brands sack of the quarterback for a loss of 10 yards. The Knights received the punt and drove the ball 62 yards in 5 plays in 1:31 with Jaron Meyer running it into the end zone putting O-C up 41-6 with 7:46 left in the half.
The Knights next possession Jaron Meyer broke away for a 62 yard TD rune that was called back on a personal foul penalty on O-C. A face mask call on Ponca gave O-C back some 15 yards as they drove 51 yards in 5 plays with Tavis Uhing running it into the end zone from 9 yards out. The Knights led 49-6 with 1:01 left in the half.
Ponca got the ball but fumbled it over the Knights with Mike Brands covering it with 0:06.9 left in the half.
Ponca went 3 and out to start the 3rdquarter. O-C took the ball with a running clock in effect with 9:31 left in the quarter. Eleven plays later with Connor Guill running the ball in from three yards out. O-C led 55-6 with 4:20 left in the quarter.
Ponca drove the ball 65 yards on their next possession scoring on a 9 yard pass to make the score O-C 55 Ponca 12.
O-C got the ball and held it to the end of the 3rdperiod. 6 plays into the 4thquarter Tavis Uhing scored from the one and the Knights led 63-12 with 10:28 left in the game.
Ponca’s next possession a bad hike over the QB’s head put the ball on the 50 yard line. The next play Gunnar Ray intercepted a down field pass and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown. The Knights were up 71-12 with 7:55 left in the game.
Ponca had one last drive that took them 63 yards in 10 plays and scored with 1:59 left in the game.
O-C got the kickoff. The lights went out in the southeast corner of the field. The officials called the game over and the Knights won 71-20.
The Knights had 508 yards of offense, 191 yards passing and 317 yards rushing. Ponca had 218 yards of offense including 19 yards rushing and 199 yards passing. O-C had 24 first downs compared to only 8 for Ponca. The Knights had 4 take aways including a fumble and 3 interceptions. The Knights had no turnovers.
Colton Thomsen went 5 of 7 in passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Grady Gatewood was 5 for 5 for 62 yards.
Coulter Thiele had 3 receptions for 85 yrads and 2 touchdowns. Jaron Meyer had one reception for 38 yards and a TD. Gunnar Ray had 2 receptions for 34 yards, Ian Lundquist had one reception for 6 yards and Tavis Uhing had one reception for 5 yards.
Tavis Uhing had 79 yrads rushing on 13 carries and two TD’s. Jaron Meyer had 54 yards on 5 carries and a TD. Colton Thomsen had 45 yards on 5 carries. Ian Lundquist had 45 yards on 6 carries and a TD. Coulter Thiele had 33 yards on 2 carries and Connor Guill had 24 yrads on 2 carries.
The Knights next opponent will be at Syracuse on Friday with game time 7:00.
First Quarter OHS PHS
10:47 TD Ian Lundquist 5 Yd Run (Kick) 7 0
5:52 TD Colton Thomsen 2 Yd Run
(Two-Point Conversion) 15 0
4:51 TD Coulter Thiele 36 Yd Pass From Colton Thomsen
(Kick No Good) 21 0
2:01 TD Bryar Bennett 20 Yd Pass From Brandon Kneifl
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 21 6
1:45 TD Coulter Thiele 46 Yd Pass From Colton Thomsen
(Kick) 28 6
Second Quarter
10:35 TD Jaron Meyer 12 Yd Run (Kick No Good) 34 6
7:46 TD Jaron Meyer 37 Yd Pass From Colton Thomsen
(Kick) 41 6
1:01 TD Tavis Uhing 8 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 49 6
Third Quarter
4:20 TD Connor Guill 8 Yd Run
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 55 6
2:55 TD Aden Anderson 59 Yd Pass From Brandon Kneifl
(Failed Two-Point Conversion) 55 12
Fourth Quarter
10:28 TD Tavis Uhing 1 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 63 12
7:55 TD Gunnar Ray 50 Yd Interception Return
(Two-Point Conversion) 71 12
1:59 TD Hunter Bennett 4 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 71 20
Team Totals OC Ponca
Total Plays 57 47
Total Yards 508 218
Passing Yards 191 199
Rushing Yards 317 19
First Downs 24 8
Third Down Eff 4-6 6/13
-67% -46%
Fourth Down Eff 2-2 0-1
-100% 0%
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles Lost 0 1
Interc Thrown 0 3
