The Oakland-Craig Rockets 10 & Under team traveled to Bennington for their district tournament and came away with two losses.
Vs. Bennington
The Rockets opened going down in order in the opening period and trailed 0-5 after one. The 2ndinning Myesha Larson batting cleanup singled and came around to score the Rockets first and only run of the game. Brylee Ahrens walked and was left stranded on 3rdbase.
In the 3rdinning Cadence Johansen led off the inning with a walk followed by a walk to Marysa Moseman. Hilary Ray reached base on a hit. That was the extent of their offense as the Rockets fell 1-15 to Bennington.
Hitters and scorers were Hilary Ray going 1 for 2; and Myesha Larson was 1 for 1 and scored.
Vs Ashland
The Rockets had a much tighter game with Ashland as they lost in the bottom of the 5thinning 7-8.
The Rockets were up to bat first. Madeline Pearson had a 1-out triple followed by a base hit by Hilary Ray. But they were both stranded on base as Ashland got the third out. In the bottom of the inning Ashland scored the maximum runs allowed in an inning of 5 runs.
Brinley Eriksen led off the 2ndinning with a single followed by a walk to Gracie Klausen. Both came around and scored before the inning ended. Ashland got one batter on base on a walk and worked around and score as Hilary Ray struck out three batters for the inning.
In the 3rdinning Hilary Ray doubled with 2 outs but was put out trying to get home for the third out. In the bottom of the inning Ashland received a walk and went around and scored before the inning ended.
The 4thinning the Rockets erupted for 5 runs to tie the game at 7-7. Myesha led off the inning with a single followed by Brinley Eriksen walking. After 2 outs Julie Meyer, Lily Petersen and Marysa Moseman walked. All came around and scored for the 5 runs. In the bottom of the inning Ashland got a runner on base but stranded her at third base.
The top of the 5thinning the Rockets went down in order. Ashland led off with a walk and she came around to score as the timer ran out and the Rockets came up short 7-8.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets Marysa Moseman walked and scored; Madeline Pearson was 2 for 3 including a double; Hilary was 2 for 3 including a triple; Myesha Larson was 1 for 3 and scored; Brinley Eriksen was 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Gracie Klausen walked and scored; Julie Meyer walked and scored; and Lily Petersen walked and score,
Hilary Ray went the distance striking out 9, walked 7 and allowed 8 runs on one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.